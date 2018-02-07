By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Northern and eastern Taiwan were rocked by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 11:50pm last night.

The Central Weather Bureau said the quake’s epicenter was 18.3km northeast of Hualien County Hall, a depth of 10km.

It could be felt strongly in Taipei, where it lasted for more than 30 seconds.

As of press time there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Fourteen smaller temblors had rocked the east coast earlier in the day, 10 of which were considered local.

The four larger ones, measuring in magnitude from 4.0 to 4.7, were centered off the coast of Hualien County.

Of the 10 smaller ones, nine were centered off the coast of Hualien County and the other off the coast of Yilan County.