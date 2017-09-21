Police reshuffle surprises many

By Cheng Hung-ta, Su Fang-ho and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer and CNA

A major reshuffle of high-ranking police officials on Tuesday took many by surprise, with several legislators saying it was a slap in the face for Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The Ministry of the Interior announced the reshuffle on Tuesday night, promoting Kaohsiung Police Department Commissioner Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽) to head the National Police Agency (NPA), while Taipei Police Department Commissioner Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光) was appointed his deputy.

NPA Director-General Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩) is to become deputy chief of the National Security Bureau.

Taiwan Police College President Ho Ming-chou (何明洲) is to replace Chen Chia-chin as Kaohsiung police chief, while NPA Deputy Director-General Wei Ti-kun (衛悌琨) is to become the college’s new president.

Taichung Police Department Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) is to fill the vacancy left by Chiu, while NPA Chief Secretary Yang Yuan-ming (楊源明) is to become the new Taichung police chief.

The handover ceremonies are scheduled to take place today and tomorrow, the ministry said.

Speculation had been rife that Chiu would be replaced as Taipei police chief after security breaches at the Taipei Summer Universiade opening ceremony on Aug. 19 led to protesters breaking police lines and delaying its start.

KMT legislators viewed the reshuffle as further evidence of a falling out between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Ko, an independent, who joined forces during the last mayoral election.

It is unprecedented for the Kaohsiung police chief to be promoted directly to head the National Police Agency, as they were usually appointed first to Taipei police chief, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus deputy secretary-general Tseng Ming-tsung (曾銘宗) said.

The appointment was politically motivated and a snub by the DPP aimed at Ko, Tseng said.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) appears to have a great influence on the DPP’s “New Tide” faction and has become the “underground” go-to person for Executive Yuan personnel appointments, KMT Legislator Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said.

DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) praised the reshuffle, saying Premier William Lai (賴清德) had the courage to “grasp the nettle” of security mismanagement.

Chiu’s transfer was an “obvious demotion” because the NPA deputy directorship is a high-ranking position, but carries little power, Hsu said.

The reshuffle was made to hold officers accountable for the Universiade security breaches, he said.

“The difference between being chief of a local police department and deputy director of the NPA is that in the local [police] department, you are the boss, while at the NPA, you only command a few secretaries,” DPP Legislator Huang We-cher (黃偉哲) said.

People First Party (PFP) Legislator Chen Yi-chieh (陳怡潔) said that the appointment was a sign that the central government was unhappy with police’s handling of protests nationwide.

The move was also a slight against Ko, she said, adding that the relationship between the DPP and Ko would not only affect local elections next year, but also the 2020 presidential election.

While the Ministry of the Interior had the power to appoint and transfer individuals for the NPA, it usually notifies local heads of government before making a move, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said.

This breach of custom might affect interaction and cooperation between the Taipei Police Department and the Taipei City Government, Lim said, adding that the ministry should offer an explanation.