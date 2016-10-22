Caucus seeks KMT-wide ‘one China’ policy

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus have been calling for a party-wide consensus on “one China, different interpretations,” as preparations are under way for a meeting between the KMT chairwoman and Chinese authorities in Beijing next month to discuss cross-strait ties.

In a bid to prevent a repeat of recent conflict over the matter, the caucus yesterday again said that KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) must adhere to the so-called “1992 consensus” of “one China, different interpretations.”

Conflicts within the party emerged when Hung pushed for “one China, same interpretation” to be adopted.

The “1992 consensus” is a term former KMT lawmaker Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 when he was head of the Mainland Affairs Council. It refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Hung is to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) next month at a forum on “peaceful cross-strait development.”

The KMT says “one China, different interpretations” gives Taiwan an advantage in cross-strait relations.

A statement issued by the KMT caucus yesterday said that Taiwan and China have entered a period of “cold peace,” which it said must be overcome through normal communications.

The KMT hopes for more opportunities to engage with China and has suggested an exchange of ideas on peaceful development, the statement said.

The statement said that prior to exchanges or implementation of important cross-strait policies, the party headquarters should comprehensively brief the caucus, adding that it would get input from the public to “signify the importance placed on public opinion within the party’s central leadership and improve the effectiveness of promoting exchange activities.”

KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) said cross-strait peace is a huge topic, adding that he supports Hung’s attendance at the Beijing forum.

He said the forum would allow “Taiwan’s voice to be heard in Beijing,” adding that he hopes Hung can express the caucus’ stance on the “1992 consensus” at an opportune time.

He said that five legislators are to attend the forum and that the caucus would not stand in the way of anyone who sought to attend, adding that it would be best if all 35 KMT lawmakers were in their legislative seats next month with the next session expected be a tug-of-war.

KMT Legislator Lin Te-fu (林德福) said that while legislators are talking about whether to attend the forum in Beijing, there is still no consensus within the party itself.

He said that the caucus and the party’s central leadership must work together to ensure good communication.

Lin said that Hung should look at what was said at past meetings between KMT heads and Xi, adding that he believes Hung should “be smart enough to say one China, different interpretations, just as former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) did.”

“I am sure the Chinese authorities will understand our position. The ideas brought up by the caucus should be valued by them,” Lin said.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee director Chow Chi-wai (周志偉) said that the caucus’ position on cross-strait interaction is in agreement with the party’s central leadership.

He said that the KMT would continue building on the established foundation of promoting cross-strait interaction, peaceful policies and economic development.