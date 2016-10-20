Tsai approves top officials’ resignations

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The resignations of Presidential Office Secretary-General Lin Pi-chao (林碧炤) and National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Yang Kuo-chiang (楊國強) were approved last night, Presidential Office spokesperson Alex Huang (黃重諺) said.

Retired Republic of China Air Force general Peng Sheng-chu (彭勝竹) was appointed to succeed Yang, while Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Jason Liu (劉建忻) is to act as head of the office until further notice, Huang said.

Lin and Yang had repeatedly asked to resign, Huang said, adding that after individual meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), their letters of resignation were approved, effective today.

Peng had served as a military attache at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US and is familiar with US affairs, Huang said, adding that Peng’s experience as head of the Military Intelligence Bureau in 2005 would be invaluable in heading the NSB.

Peng’s appointment took into consideration his experience in multiple fields — he served as both chief of staff and commander of the air force, and in 2009 was also appointed as a strategic adviser at the Presidential Office — which fulfilled all requirements for the reinforcement of national security, Huang said.

Tsai said she has high expectations for 66-year-old Peng, adding that he must rally morale at the NSB and make it an effective contributor to national security.

Tsai respected Lin’s decision to retire and focus on writing, Huang said, adding that the president was grateful for her friend’s assistance over the past five months.

Lin accepted the position in April, as he felt obligated to help oversee the smooth transition of government from the administration of former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) to Tsai’s, Huang said, adding that Lin wanted to help the nation with the skills he had fostered.

Lin felt that he has fulfilled his purpose and should vacate the position for someone that would be of more use to the president, Huang said.