Suicide bombing at funeral in north Baghdad kills 35

AP, BAGHDAD and KHAZER, Iraq

A suicide bombing targeting a funeral gathering in northern Baghdad yesterday killed at least 35 people and left 63 wounded, Iraqi police and hospital officials said.

The attack in the Shaab neighborhood occurred at about lunchtime, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by the Islamic State-linked Aamaq news agency.

The claim could not be independently verified, but it was carried by a news organization affiliated with the IS group.

The attack came as Iraqi security forces were preparing for an operation to retake the militant-held northern city of Mosul, the country’s second-largest city, from the Islamic State group.

In the past the militants have increased insurgent attacks inside government-held territory far from the front lines after experiencing territorial losses on the battlefield.

In July, a car bomb in central Baghdad’s Karradah shopping district killed about 300 people and forced the resignation of the Iraqi Minister of the Interior.

A few hundred Iraqi special forces on Friday arrived at the front line near Mosul, a part of a series of troop movements that have massed thousands of soldiers.