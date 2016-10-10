Tsai vows to protect peace, democracy

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday reiterated her pledges to maintain cross-strait peace and Taiwan’s democratic system as she prepared to deliver her first Double Ten National Day speech today that is expected to be closely watched by China.

Tsai made the remarks in a speech at an event organized by the Overseas Compatriots Affairs Commission at the Taipei Arena yesterday afternoon. The event was attended by Taiwanese expats, as well as Presidential Office Secretary-General Lin Bih-jaw (林碧炤) and Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全).

“More than four months have passed since we last met on the day of my inauguration in May. During this period, not one day has gone by that I have not remembered my promises to you, which are to take care of Taiwan and make it better,” Tsai said.

Tsai said that since taking office, her administration has encountered numerous challenges, some of which were unexpected, while others are structural problems that have accumulated over time.

Saying that achieving regional peace requires a concerted effort among all concerned parties, Tsai said she is aware of the significant public attention paid to cross-strait development and that her government would keep its promises.

“We are determined to create a consistent, sustainable and predictable cross-strait relationship, as well as to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan’s democratic ‘status quo,’” Tsai said.

She said her principles in dealing with cross-strait ties include maintaining her promises and goodwill, never succumbing to pressure and refusing to revert to the old path of confrontation.

Both sides of the Taiwan Strait should sit down and seek to solve problems through dialogue as soon as possible, Tsai said.

Tsai’s remarks came amid speculation by political analysts that cross-strait relations could further deteriorate should the president’s Double Ten National Speech fail to satisfy Beijing.

China has imposed a series of punitive measures against the Tsai administration due to its refusal to acknowledge the so-called “1992 consensus,” including suspending official cross-strait communication mechanisms, further squeezing Taiwan’s international space and reducing the number of Chinese tourists to Taiwan.

The “1992 consensus” refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Beijing that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means. Former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) said in 2006 that he had made up the term in 2000.

A source familiar with Tsai’s Double Ten National Day speech, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said her address would not focus too much on cross-strait issues, but rather on the president’s domestic policies, such as promoting reforms in the pension, social housing and long-term care systems, as well as transitional justice.

The source said Tsai would pledge to continue her government’s efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and redefine Taiwan’s role in the Asia-Pacific region.

In relation to cross-strait issues, Tsai would maintain the stance she set in her inauguration speech and table a “new four noes” principle, the source said.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said the theme of Tsai’s Double Ten National Day speech is “striding forward with a firm step and building a greater nation through reforms.”