Seoul says North Korea fired three ballistic missiles

North Korea yesterday fired three medium-range missiles that traveled about 1,000km and landed near Japan in an apparent show of force timed to coincide with the G20 summit in China, South Korean officials said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missiles, all believed to be Rodongs, were launched from the western North Korean town of Hwangju and flew across the country before splashing into the sea.

The missiles likely landed 200km to 250km west of Japan’s Hokkaido Island, within the nation’s 200 nautical mile (370.4km) exclusive economic zone where a nation has sovereign rights for exploring and exploiting resources, the Japanese Ministry of Defense said.

A South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff statement described the launches as an “armed protest” meant to demonstrate North Korea’s military capability on the occasion of the G20 summit and days before the North Korean government’s 68th anniversary.

Early last month, another Rodong missile fired by North Korea traveled about 1,000km, the longest-ever flight by that missile.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the launches a “serious threat” to Japanese security and said that Tokyo protested to North Korea via the Japanese embassy in Beijing.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told US President Barack Obama that North Korea’s missile launch was “unforgivable,” a Japanese government spokesman said.

The US condemned the missile launches and a senior administration official said it will work at summits this week to “bolster international resolve” to hold North Korea accountable for its actions.

“Today’s reckless launches by North Korea pose threats to civil aviation and maritime commerce in the region,” a senior US administration official said in a statement. “Our commitment to the defense of our allies in the face of these threats remains ironclad.”

The US plans to bring up the issue during the East Asia summit in Laos this week. Obama was to head to Laos yesterday evening.

Before yesterday’s launch, South Korean President Park Geun-hye met her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (習近平), on the sidelines of the G20 summit and criticized North Korea for what she called repeated missile provocations that are a threat to Seoul-Beijing ties.

The missile launches were the latest in a series of launches by isolated North Korea this year in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, supported by China, that ban all ballistic missile activities by Pyongyang.

North Korea rejects the ban as infringing its sovereign right to pursue a space program and self defense.

Shortly after the missile launches, Park Geun-hye and Abe met on the sidelines of the G20 summit and agreed to cooperate on monitoring the situation, a Japanese statement said.

In 2014, North Korea fired two Rodong medium-range missiles as Park and Abe were meeting Obama at The Hague, Netherlands, to discuss responding to North Korea’s arms program.

Additional reporting by Reuters