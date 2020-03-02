Virus prevention for the exploited

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

A Vietnamese migrant fisherman squeezes into his tiny bunk, picks out a bed bug and shows it to Father Gioan Tran Van Thiet. Usually Tran would be thinking of how to get the workers out of these squalid and cramped boat cabins, for which they pay up to NT$5,000 a month in “lodging fees.” But he now has additional concerns with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Tran, a Vietnamese priest who runs the Migrant Workers’ Concern Desk at St Christopher’s Church in Taipei, was in Yilan on Feb. 15 handing out face masks, jackets and sweaters to the migrant fishermen. He acknowledges, however, that these measures won’t help if a fisher becomes infected with the coronavirus because they typically live in overcrowded spaces.

“The mask is minimum protection and makes them feel safer, but real prevention is to give them better living conditions,” Tran says.

NGOs are concerned that Taiwan’s 700,000-strong migrant workers, including factory workers, domestic helpers and caregivers, aren’t being given adequate protections against the virus. Concerns revolve around the prevention measures, medical translation and their crowded communal living conditions.

Though the government has made an effort to provide translations of prevention measures, the dissemination of this information is largely left to employers and brokers. And since the latest case of infection involves an illegal migrant caregiver, concerns have been raised about increased societal stigmatization.

“Dealing with this coronavirus has to be the responsibility of everybody, but employers often forget ... and brokers are only concerned about their monthly fee,” Tran says. “We can’t just depend on the government. We need to create an atmosphere where we have to protect ourselves and others as well.”

RIGHT TO MASKS

The fishermen are the worst case scenario, but Lennon Wong (汪英達), director of Serve the People Association (桃園市群眾服務協會), says other migrant workers are also at risk. Many caregivers care for the elderly and sick and frequently visit hospitals, while factory workers usually live in close quarters at company-provided dorms.

The government has translated its coronavirus prevention information into Indonesian, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Thai — the languages most commonly spoken by migrant workers — and disseminated it at places the workers are known to frequent, as well as online. It has also called for employers and local officials to make sure adequate information and measures are provided. Those who don’t provide face masks to caregivers, for example, can be fined.

But not all employers follow the rules. One of the fishermen Tran visited said he didn’t know there was mask rationing, hearing nothing from his employer and broker.

However, the government response has shown significant improvement since the SARS epidemic in 2003. Taiwan Panorama reported that many migrant workers didn’t know about the epidemic during its early stages. It wasn’t until three caregivers died about three months after the beginning of the SARS outbreak that the government rushed to translate and distribute prevention information. And only then did the Council of Labor of Affairs, which is today the Ministry of Labor, warn employers against firing infected workers and provide quarantine advisories.

Wong first brought up the issue of migrant workers and virus prevention in a blog post earlier this month.