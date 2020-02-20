China’s handling of COVID-19 is a diplomatic challenge for WHO

By Sarah Boseley / The Guardian

The WHO is having to perform a diplomatic balancing act over the new COVID-19 outbreak, caught between China — whose draconian measures to contain the disease have delayed transmission to the rest of the world — and China’s critics, who say its behavior is typical of its disregard for human rights.

At every press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended China’s handling of the epidemic in the face of critical questions, very often from US journalists. At the end of last month, when Tedros declared a public health emergency of international concern — having put it off a week earlier under what was assumed to be pressure from Beijing — he praised China for protecting the rest of the world.

“In the past few weeks we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen, which has escalated into an unprecedented outbreak, and which has been met by an unprecedented response,” Tedros said. “China is to be congratulated for the extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak despite the severe social and economic impact that is having on China.”

He had similar fulsome praise for Cambodia, an ally of China, which allowed the cruise ship MS Westerdam to dock after it had been turned away from other ports.

“This is an example of international solidarity we have been consistently calling for,” Tedros said. “Outbreaks can bring out the best and the worst in people.”

TAIWAN PROTESTS

Taiwan, meanwhile, has been protesting against its “very high” risk rating, which is the same as China’s and has caused other countries to impose travel bans on its citizens. Taiwan has reported just 22 cases, compared with China’s figure of more than 72,400.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news conference: “We urge the WHO to be professional and neutral: break away from China’s unreasonable claim. Don’t be kidnapped by China.”

China has long blocked Taiwan’s independent membership of the WHO, considering the state part of its territory.

Tension between China and the US is playing a significant part in the handling of the outbreak, causing difficulties for the WHO as it continues to monitor the situation. Both nations have been using the situation to score points.

When Tedros visited China on Jan. 29 and met President Xi Jinping (習近平), the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Xi attached great importance to cooperation with the WHO.

“China’s measures are not only protecting its people, but also protecting the people in the whole world,” it said.

However, it went on to suggest Tedros endorsed China’s political regime.

“Hailing the high speed and massive scale of China’s moves,” Tedros said it showed China’s efficiency and the advantages of China’s system,” it said.

Over in the US, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said the emergency would help the US economy.

While he mentioned on Fox Business News that this was an unfortunate disease, he said: “The fact is, it does give business yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain. So I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America.”

While the UK and European countries have taken measures to monitor people arriving from China, US President Donald Trump announced a ban on any foreign nationals entering the country if they have been in China during the previous 14 days.