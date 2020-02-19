All Tindered out? The surprising return of the singles night

By Lizzie Cernik / The Guardian

“I used to torture frogs when I was young,” the man was telling me, with a stare that would make the most experienced serial killer uneasy.

I wasn’t at a Halloween party. It was Friday night in London and I was attending my first singles event. When my friend suggested it, I had expected the evening to be awkward. I hadn’t expected to be nursing a glass of a wine while a stranger described the many brutal ways he had culled the north London amphibian population. After two hours of painful conversation with other guests, we eventually escaped, although not before our new friend leaned in for a bum grope.

I was unlucky at this mixer. But even when attendees don’t turn out to be on an RSPCA watch list, singles events can feel more forced than a 90s school disco. I am not alone in my phobia of organized mixers; a recent survey by the Inner Circle revealed that 41 percent of daters in the UK would refuse to attend one, citing embarrassment and awkwardness as the main reasons.

Yet despite people’s preconceptions, the dating app company hasn’t been deterred. It holds 55 events a year, including parties, skiing trips and bingo. The average number of party attendees doubled to more than 300 between 2018 and last year, suggesting the events are more popular than ever.

Meanwhile, more traditional event organizers are seeing a rise in demand, with SpeedDater running 70 events a month across 23 cities in the UK.

“We are trying to break down the stigma,” says Sarah Payne, the events manager at SpeedDater Events. “There used to be a big stigma about online dating but that has gone now. It is completely normal to meet online and we’d like to see the same thing happen with events. We do speed dating, but we also run parties, cooking classes and wine tasting.”

FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTION

As people develop “app-based dating fatigue,” singles events are making a comeback.

“Apps are very appearance-based and events give people the chance to get a better idea of who a person is. People might be unsure about attending them, but then find they enjoy the face-to-face interaction.”

Lynn, a 58-year-old life coach from Liverpool, turned to speed dating after becoming disillusioned with Tinder.

“A few years ago, people were enthusiastic on apps and wanted to meet up, but that doesn’t seem to happen now,” she says. “I tried speed dating, because it’s a faster version of apps and you get to meet lots of different people.”

Although she hasn’t found any serious romantic prospects, she has had fun and made new friends.

“You can’t take it too seriously or expect too much. You might have to meet a huge number of people to find someone you are actually compatible with,” Lynn says.

Some dating companies are putting a spin on singles mixers with events such as naked speed dating or pheromone dating, where people can try to sniff their way to true love. For Alice, 28, a copywriter from Reading, these gimmicks can be fun, but they aren’t likely to lead to love.

“I went naked speed dating because I thought it would be something different,” she says. “Usually, women’s tickets for dating events sell out faster than the men’s tickets, but the opposite was true for this.”

She chose to wear her underwear, although many people were naked. While she admits there was a novelty factor, it is not something she will repeat in a hurry.