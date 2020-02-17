Shock ‘Parasite’ Oscar showcases Korea’s growing soft power

By Kim So-hee and Lee Ji-hye / Bloomberg

South Korea’s status as a cultural juggernaut just got a serious shot of international credibility.

Parasite, a dark comedy about the divisions of wealth and class, became the first foreign-language film in history to win the coveted Oscar for best picture. The movie — made for US$11 million by Seoul-based Barunson Entertainment & Arts — beat out Hollywood competitors made for nine times as much.

The win, which ignited celebrations online in South Korea, could mark a watershed moment for its entertainment industry that’s become a key form of soft power for the Asian nation with the explosion of K-Pop and Korean soap operas. Cultural exports are also becoming more vital to South Korea’s economy, which is pivoting away from the manufacturing-focused industries that helped it emerge from the ruins of the Korean War.

Parasite has so far grossed US$165 million at the box office, a number that’s likely to jump after the movie’s surprise victory, which will likely lead to a re-release in the US where its theatrical run is already almost over. In 2017, winning best-picture prize bolstered the commercial prospects of the American coming-of-age drama Moonlight, which made about US$65 million on a similarly modest production budget of about US$4 million.

The past decade has seen an evolution in South Korea’s status as an entertainment powerhouse, with the world’s most popular boy band, BTS, driving a global embrace of the K-Pop music genre. The country’s television industry is responsible for a wave of romantic dramas that have achieved cult status throughout Asia, particularly in the hard-to-crack, but immense Chinese market. The success of Baby Shark, a viral YouTube hit targeted at children that spawned a merchandise empire, also showed South Korea’s growing foothold in online content.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIDE

Smaller in scale, the South Korean film industry still brought in about US$2 billion in 2018, according to the latest available data from Korea Creative Content Agency — a body linked to the nation’s culture ministry.

South Korea erupted in collective celebration at the news of Parasite winning the Oscar, with messages of congratulations and joy trending on social media platforms such as Twitter. The country’s president, Moon Jae-in, tweeted his pride at the film’s success. Shares of Barunson Entertainment surged as much as 17 percent Tuesday in Seoul, extending their 19 percent rally the previous day. The stock of the chief investor and marketer of the film, CJ ENM, rose as much as 4.3 percent on Tuesday.

“This will become a turning point for Korean movies to grow globally,” said Kim Young-ho, spokesman for the Korean Film Council. “It’s the most splendid achievement.”

Parasite tells the story of a family of unemployed people that entrenches itself in the life of a wealthy clan to gain access to things they can’t afford. A foreign film winning the best-picture prize marks a break from tradition at a time when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, is under fire for failing to diversify its ranks and the recipients of its awards.

Parasite beat competitors such as Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood, which had a budget of about US$95 million and 1917, the favorite to win the award, which cost a similar amount to make.

Besides best picture, Parasite took home several other top prizes, including for best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.