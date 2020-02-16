Taiwan in Time: The conflicted historian

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Feb. 17 to Feb. 23

Despite spending most of his life promoting Taiwanese culture and writing the first general history of the nation, Lien Heng (連橫) left his homeland for good in 1933 on a bitter note.

“Taiwan is no longer livable,” he wrote to his son Lien Chen-tung (連震東), who was already working in China. “I don’t want you to be Taiwanese, and do not keep contact with anyone there.”

Like most Taiwanese back then, he saw China as the motherland and did not want his son to be a “slave” to Taiwan’s increasingly oppressive Japanese colonizers. But the tipping point came when he lost all his friends and became a vilified figure at home.

Three years earlier, when Taiwan’s intellectuals were in the midst of an anti-opium campaign, Lien penned an article in the Taiwan Daily News (台灣日日新報) supporting the Japanese colonial government’s manufacturing and sale of opium, even stating that the drug was beneficial to one’s health. He was immediately ostracized.

Lien Heng moved to Shanghai and died there three years later. Lien Chen-tung worked closely with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and held many important positions after it took over Taiwan in 1945, including minister of the interior from 1960 to 1966. Lien Chen-tung’s son, Lien Chan (連戰), was also a prominent KMT member, serving as vice-president from 1996 to 2000.

NOTION OF TAIWANESE-NESS

Born on Feb. 17, 1878 to a prosperous family in today’s Tainan, Lien was already 17 years old when the Japanese took over Taiwan from the Qing Empire. He received a traditional Chinese education, but Wu Shu-hui (吳淑惠) writes in Lien Heng, Taiwan’s Search for Identity and Tradition that he was troubled by the “pro-dynastic attitude and air of Manchu superiority” in material related to his homeland.

After a brief stint in China, Lien decided to “find a new direction for himself and his family to develop on Taiwan... and live under Japanese colonial rule.”

He studied Japanese and found work in 1899 as editor-in-chief with the Tainan New Daily. However, the colonizers were not kind, razing his ancestral home without compensation to build a military camp. During this time, he interacted with many intellectuals and repeatedly visited China, where he was exposed to Western and modern ideas such as women’s rights and nationalism (his book had a section on Taiwan’s prominent women).

Although he shared other intellectuals’ apprehension for Japanese rule, Wu writes that he was reluctant to join the anti-colonial movement, preferring to “defend the Chinese cultural heritage on Taiwan through his writing.”

Lien was an avid collector of material on Taiwan’s past. Enamored by the Puli area in today’s Nantou County on a visit with a friend, Lien not only wrote poems celebrating its beauty but produced in 1908 his first historical work, the Puli Gazetteer, using primary sources. That same year, he drafted an outline of what would be his most famous work, The General History of Taiwan. However, he wouldn’t start seriously working on it until 1915.