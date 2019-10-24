What’s next after marriage equality?

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

When the annual Taipei LGBT Pride sets off from City Hall on Saturday, it promises to be an especially joyful occasion.

With the legalization of marriage equality earlier this year, participants will mark the closest thing to a crowning achievement for Taiwan’s LGBT movement in more than 30 years of struggle. But even after that watershed moment in May, activists have not wasted any time sitting on their laurels.

Taiwan’s LGBT movement now finds itself dealing with the lingering effects of the bigotry unleashed during last year’s referendum campaigns. Looking ahead, it is also setting its sights on defending gender equity education and trans rights, viewing these as the next battlegrounds for equality.

SOCIAL RIFTS

Although same-sex marriage became a headlining cause in 2017, it is not the main preoccupation of LGBT advocacy and is not a panacea to other challenges and needs of the community, says Olivia Tsai (蔡瑩芝), secretary-general of the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association (TTHA, 台灣同志諮詢熱線), a leading LGBT rights organization and convener of this year’s Pride.

Nor can a piece of legislation paper over the widening rifts between pro and anti-LGBT camps. Social divides opened up during raucous public debate in the lead up to a controversial referendum on Nov. 24 last year, in which a majority of voters rejected same-sex marriage as well as LGBT-sensitive gender equity education.

While marriage equality has broadly signaled the government’s support for Taiwan’s LGBT community, the referendum also paved the way for a new normal of open verbal attacks on LGBT people.

“In the past, even if you hated LGBT people, you left it at that, you didn’t keep talking about it,” Tsai says of Taiwan’s tolerant atmosphere. “But during the referendum period, a lot of people would casually criticize, casually make comments.” She adds that many in the LGBT community are still hurting from these exchanges.

Prior to the November referendum, Tsai says that activists from Ireland and Australia, which had held national polls on same-sex marriage in 2015 and 2017 respectively, cautioned TTHA against a referendum for the same reason.

Supporters of marriage equality had won out in those two countries, which legalized same-sex marriage within a year of their own polls. But activists felt that the damage done almost outweighed the good.

“After the referendum, they really spent a lot of effort to remedy the hurt and pain felt by the entire community,” she says.

Despite the successful policy outcomes, the Irish and Australian activists had advised avoiding any referendum on LGBT rights.

EDUCATING THE FUTURE

Another consequence of the high visibility of the marriage equality debate has been an increased scrutiny of efforts to protect LGBT rights, by the groups that oppose them. A key area where this is playing out is in gender equity education, which is proving to be a forefront of the fight for the future of Taiwan’s LGBT community.

“Education is an area that everyone wants to seize, because education is a matter of the future,” says Wang Li-ching (王儷靜), a longtime gender equity education advocate and National Pingtung University Department of Education associate professor.

The Enforcement Rules for the Gender Equity Education Act were amended in April to remove mention of “homosexual-related education,” in accordance with voters’ wishes in the November referendum.