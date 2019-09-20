Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Kees Goudzwaard is a Dutch artist whose work occupies a space between collage and painting. He creates two-dimensional assemblages using paper, acetate and other materials, then reproduces them with oil paints on canvas at a 1:1 scale. This meticulous process is a commentary on the concept of time in cultural production, and a resistance of the accelerating rate of mass production and consumption. His solo exhibition Nursery Garden (“剪”與“集”的溫室) at Nunu Fine Art presents paintings from the last three years. Art historian Ilaria Bonacossa writes that Goudzwaard’s practice may trace back to postmodernist trends from the mid-1980s and 1990s. At this time, when his career was just beginning, ideas about authorship, appropriation and the future of painting were critical points of artistic discussion.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路一段67巷5號); tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays, noon to 7pm

■ Until Nov. 3

In the spirit of cultural exchange, Asian Drums (亞洲的鼓聲：臺韓泰三地藝術對話) is a group exhibition organized by three art spaces in Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand. The show refers to artists as drummers or beat-makers that cause a rumble in Asia’s cultural landscape. Curatorial notes caution against superficial summaries of any particular culture, calling instead for more substantial partnerships between countries. Featuring a selection of artists who have been working in Asia for over a decade, the show seeks more grounded explorations of identities, sensibilities and relationships. Participants include Prasert Yodkaew, a Thai artist who creates installations and performances dealing with an ever-changing state of existence, and Lin Kuan-ming (林冠名), a Taipei-based video artist exploring concepts of time and memory.

■ VT Artsalon (非常廟藝文空間), B1, 17, Ln 56, Xinsheng N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市新生北路三段56巷17號B1); tel: (02) 2597-2525. Open Tuesdays to Fridays, 11:30am to 7pm and Saturdays, 1:30pm to 9pm

■ Until Oct. 12

Life Written in Water (似水流年) at Moon Gallery (月臨畫廊) is a solo exhibition by Taichung-based artist Peng Hsien-hsiang (彭賢祥). Peng is a painter and sculptor of Hakka descent whose cultural background deeply resonates with his work. Early in his career, the artist created a series of family portraits during a period of self-reflection. His later works resemble abstract landscapes that are sometimes inspired by memories of his hometown in Miaoli or the surrounding environment of his studio. The paintings on view exude a weighty air of sentimentality and ambiguity. According to the artist, his mission is to create dialogue with the viewer about existence and the complexities of life.

■ Moon Gallery (月臨畫廊), 6, Ln 589, Yingcai Rd, Taichung City (台中市英才路589巷6號); tel: (04) 2371-1219. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm (closed every last Sunday of the month)

■ Until Sept. 28

As a collaboration between the National Palace Museum and the Kaohsiung

Museum of Fine Arts, New Horizons (國寶新境) is an exhibition that seeks to present ancient Chinese artifacts using innovative technologies. The show tells the story of the National Palace Museum collection through interactive installations, immersive pavilions and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality works. Highlights include a classical theater pavilion in which contemporary dancers, composers and calligraphers have worked together to create film interpretations of classic Chinese art pieces. Another is The Spirit of Calligraphy, a VR experience in which figures such as words, dragons and snakes morph into each other. Visitors can also use a virtual brush to practise calligraphy.