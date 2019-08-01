Book review: Reinventing the fertility issue

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

We hear it all the time: the nation’s low fertility rate is a “national security issue,” per the words of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). If this goes on, forecasts show that Taiwan will be a super-aged society by 2026, which will be disastrous for the economy and society.

Meanwhile, the government is rolling out all sorts of programs to incentivize marriage and childbirth, but few seem to be effective. If it’s not about money and resources, another argument goes, blame today’s youth, who are selfish for pursuing self actualization and individual fulfillment instead of committing to carrying out their generational responsibilities.

In response, the government often places the responsibility solely on the people of child-bearing age, with a “just do your bit and procreate” attitude and increasing births as the one and only solution to the problem.

But Stuart Gietel-Basten, an associate professor of social science and public policy at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, argues in The ‘Population Problem’ in Pacific Asia that the above is too much of a one-dimensional, simplified way of seeing and addressing the problem. The “population problem” is in quotes because part of his argument is that the region’s alarmingly low fertility rate is not the problem itself, but a symptom of a larger problem within society and its institutions. That government efforts have been concentrated on treating a symptom, rather than the upstream root causes, is why they have not been working.

In short, despite the blame game, survey results show that few “aspire to be single and childless, yet a high proportion are,” Gietel-Basten writes. The desire is still there, but society has evolved in a way where the average person cannot achieve their familial ideals anymore. It’s more of a case of “thwarted dreams” and “frustrated aspirations” instead of a “generation of egoists ruthlessly pursuing their higher order Maslowian needs at the expense of having kids.”

Publication Notes The “Population Problem” in Pacific Asia By Stuart Gietel-Basten 232 pages Oxford University Press Hardback / UK



And it is the establishment’s insistence — whether it be the government or companies or keepers of traditional morals — on maintaining the bigger picture that is the problem. Gietel-Basten quotes several times Dutch demographer Nico van Nimwegen in the book: “States get the fertility rates that they deserve.” People don’t strike because they’re selfish, as the author aptly-puts it. They strike because the system is unfair.

TIMELY BOOK

This is a timely and highly-relevant book as the nation struggles between traditional beliefs, national prosperity and individual rights and fulfillment. People want meaningful lives outside of work, but companies continue to squeeze all they can out of their employees. Women still face discrimination at work if they get pregnant, despite legal protection. Gender roles are rapidly changing, but women often are still expected to do most of the work in childcare.

Readers living in the countries studied in the book will surely identify with many of the points brought up.

For example, part of Taiwan’s exorbitant child-rearing costs that deter people from childbirth come from the growing need for cram schools and extra-curricular education. But shouldn’t that point to a failure in the nation’s public education system instead? Why has education become so relentlessly competitive that parents feel compelled to sacrifice their finances as well as the child’s well-being? There are many factors to examine instead of solely blaming people for avoiding responsibility.