Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (國立台灣文學館) teams up with Taiwan Contemporary Cultural Lab (空總臺灣當代文化實驗場) to present an outstanding exhibition about the paranormal in Taiwanese mythology. Taiwan is an enigmatic and enchanted country, and a reconsideration of its shadowy creatures allows for a more balanced perspective of the world between the sensible and the mysterious. “No matter how scary they may be, monsters are a colorfully diverse aspect of traditional folk perspectives and beliefs.” Yao-chi City (妖氣都市—鬼怪文學與當代藝術特展) provides an artistic overview of yaoqi (妖氣), a term that refers to monsters, demons and ghouls that live in the depths of Taiwan’s mountains, forests or in the dim corners of modern cities. The show features works by artists working in a range of mediums, including writers, literary organizations, illustrators and painters, sound and theater artists and game animation designers. Highlights include writer Badai’s (巴代) novel, Witch Way (巫旅), which includes folklore and animist beliefs that belong to the Puyuma Aboriginal tribe. Miaogong Junyang’s (妙工俊陽) The Taiwan Monsters Series (台灣妖怪系列) is a body of colorful portrait paintings that depict paranormal creatures that frequent Taiwanese tales. The exhibition will run throughout Ghost Festival (鬼節), a time when ghosts leave the underworld and wander among the living.

■ C-LAB (臺灣當代文化實驗場), 177, Jianguo S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (臺北市大安區建國南路一段177號), tel: (02) 8773-5087. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Sept. 15

Luo Jr-shin (羅智信) is a Taipei-based artist who works with a variety of traditional and unconventional materials, including clay, metal, everyday objects, food and other substances. For Luo, experimenting with these materials is a process of investigating the realm of spirituality and dimensions of the human condition that underlie the world of representation. His multimedia works often reveal the absurd in everyday life, particularly quotidian moments that he deems dangerous, illusory or delusional. SNAILS (NOT INCLUDED) (不存在的蝸牛) is a curious installation described by Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館) as “the second half of a house party.” Water, malt, hops, rice and yeast are scatted across the floor, while a stainless steel shelve displays a set of perfumes.

■ Michael Ku Gallery (谷公館), 4F-2, 21, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段21號4樓之2), tel: (02) 2577-5601. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Sept. 8

Mia Liu (劉文瑄) is a contemporary artist who primarily works with drawing. She often works over other people’s drawings and expands on the original piece by extending her marks beyond the frame and onto the walls on which the drawing is displayed. Liu is interested in the idea of “communicating between drawings” and examines the relationship between a drawing’s surface, boundaries and frameworks of time. I Dwell in Possibility (我居住在可能裡) is Liu’s solo exhibition at Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術). The show includes ink paintings and paper sculptures, as well as photographs and a documentary film produced in collaboration with film directors Maggie Liao (廖憶玲) and Chu Po-ying (朱柏穎), conservator Lin Huan-shen (林煥盛) and photographer Chung Soon-long (鍾順龍). These works are inspired by the artist’s encounters during her travels. A large installation, Dialogue Drawing Dialogue in Seoul: Four Gentlemen, is a rearrangement of four paintings by artist Dao Tian (稻田). The original paintings, which depict the symbolic themes of plum blossom, orchid, bamboo and chrysanthemum, are mounted on a single scroll with new drawing marks and fabric, seamlessly combining modern and the traditional sensibilities. A conversation between the artist and her collaborators will be held tomorrow at 2:30pm during the opening reception. Contact the gallery for more details.