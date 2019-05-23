Rainbow weddings to the rescue?

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

When Chou Shang-hua (周尚樺) started her same-sex wedding photography service 15 years ago, many wedding businesses refused to work with her. Even when Amber Huang (黃敏惠) married her girlfriend two years ago, she says her photographer told her his peers made fun of him for taking on a same-sex contract.

But with same-sex marriage becoming legal tomorrow, everyone wants a piece of the pie, especially because fewer people are getting married in Taiwan every year. On May 7, the Web site www.marry.com.tw listed a whopping 1,024 gay-friendly wedding businesses, many of them offering discounts for same-sex couples. Wedding photographers are even offering their services for free so they can diversify their portfolio.

Chou welcomes any kind of acceptance toward the LGBTQ community, and this gold rush that started about a year ago will provide more options for same-sex couples planning their weddings. But then she asks: “If there’s really that much business, how come I don’t know about it?”

The Taipei Times spoke to eight wedding professionals, all of whom agree that while there will be a slight bump in business, the legalization of same-sex marriage will not lead to a gay-wedding explosion that will save the industry.

There are many reasons for this. Couples may be eager to register their marriage, but planning a wedding often involves the entire family — and even family business partners and local politicians — but they’re not ready to come out of the closet yet. The same-sex marriage law was only passed last Friday, and many couples did not think about marriage until they saw the concrete results.

Also, Chou says that just because a business is LGBTQ-friendly doesn’t mean they understand the nuances or needs of working with same-sex couples.

“I think many people are still observing, since there isn’t much existing data about which businesses really understand how to work with a same-sex couple,” Huang says. “When I planned my wedding, I was really afraid of getting a dud. Once you pay the money, you can’t get it back.”

NOT AN INDUSTRY SAVIOR

Huang and her wife Kristin Wang (王妍萍), who run the popular YouTube channel BBDiary (逼逼日記), planned their wedding in early 2017, before Taiwan’s Council of Grand Justices mandated that the government legalize same-sex marriage within two years, and without their parents’ blessings. Their parents have since come around and attended their second wedding on Saturday last week.

“At that time we did not know how long it would take for same-sex marriage to become legal, so we didn’t want to want to wait anymore,” Huang says.

But Chou, who operates the same-sex exclusive Shangdian Photo Studio (尚典攝影工作室), says that many of her clients don’t plan on having a wedding because they have yet to come out to their families, or their families cannot accept their sexuality.

“I get the feeling that it’s still most meaningful for them to get married with the blessing of their families,” she says. “Without their families, it’s no different from having a group dinner with friends.”

Wedding planner Masa Lee (李木恂) says that the two gay weddings he’s officiated had to be kept secret because in both cases, the couples had yet to inform their parents about their sexuality. But he’s positive that eventually, perhaps in two or three years, there will be a boom in same-sex weddings.