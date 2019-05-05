Taiwan in Time: The colonial water master

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

May 7 to May 12

After unification activists beheaded the Yoichi Hatta statue in the spring of 2017, the Tainan City government acted quickly and unveiled its new head on May 7, a day before the 75th anniversary of his death. Hatta was on his way to Japanese-occupied Philippines during World War II to work on an irrigation project when an American torpedo sank his ship.

Yes, it can be argued that Hatta’s contributions to Taiwan, most notably designing the Chianan Irrigation Canal, were done in service of the Japanese colonizers who wanted to exploit Taiwan for its resources. But being able to achieve such a feat — it’s still the largest irrigation system in Taiwan — in just his early 30s is impressive, and the canal did greatly transform the livelihood of farmers living in the Chianan Plains (嘉南平原). The Wushantou Reservoir (烏山頭水庫), which was built in conjunction with the canal, was the largest in Asia at time of completion in 1930.

Hatta came to Taiwan in 1910 fresh out of college, and made the colony his home until his death. After the Japanese defeat, his wife Sotoyo committed suicide by jumping into the Wushantou Reservoir. The couple’s grave still lies nearby, guarded by the Hatta statue, which went through an intriguing journey of its own. Today, visitors can learn about the life of Hatta and his staff who lived near the reservoir during its construction at the Yoichi Hatta Memorial Park.

RICE COLONY

According to a biography by Chen Wen-tien (陳文添), Hatta was known for his progressive attitude during his studies, hoping to do something useful instead of just obtaining a good position. His classmates often told him that his talent would be stifled in conservative Japan, and he would be better off heading overseas. At that time, Japan had taken over Taiwan, Korea and the southern half of Sakhalin Island. Hatta chose Taiwan.

While local anti-Japanese resistance had largely subsided by 1910, scattered rebellions still took place over the years, including the Miaoli Incident of 1913 and the Tapani Incident of 1915, which marked the last armed revolt involving Han Chinese during the Japanese era.

The colonizers were able to run Taiwan without financial aid from Japan starting in 1905, and they sought to quickly develop the island’s economy. Taiwan was designated as an agriculture colony to help supply rice and sugar to Japan, which suffered from grain shortages after industrialization. The problem, the colonizers noticed, was that while Taiwan had the environment and climate for rice production, it was far from maximizing its potential due to sub-par irrigation.

In 1910, there were about 20 independent canals running through the Chianan Plain. But before the Chianan irrigation canal was completed, about two-thirds of the plain did not have proper access to water, which was needed for rice production. Despite having the largest farmable area in Taiwan, its economy lagged far behind other districts, contributing to less than 20 percent of the colony’s total rice production in 1921.

Hatta first helped design the Taoyuan Irrigation Canal, which commenced construction in 1916. The authorities then turned to the Chianan plains. The landscape required a totally different project, with a dam upstream to store water and a way to conduct the water to the ocean. The plan was finally set in motion in 1920, especially after the 1918 rice riots in Japan, with the formation of a cooperative for the project. Hatta left his government post to head the project, eventually moving to the Wushantou area in 1922 after staff dormitories were built.