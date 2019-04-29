Falun Gong, 20 years on, survives underground in China

By Eva Xiao / AFP, BEIJING

Sitting lotus-style on an apartment floor, two women quietly rotate their arms in front of them — a rare sight in China where public displays of Falun Gong meditation have all but disappeared.

It is a shadow of the spiritual movement’s heyday in China, where the group once boasted more than 70 million followers before it was outlawed in 1999, giving police carte blanche to persecute members.

But 20 years on, the group has remained stubbornly persistent, even as practitioners in mainland China continue to face arrests and torture, according to rights groups.

Before the crackdown, Falun Gong members would congregate in parks in large numbers to practice qigong meditation. Now they do their slow movement exercises behind closed doors.

“It doesn’t matter how the Communist Party suppresses [Falun Gong], I don’t think about it too much,” one of the women, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic, said.

“I just do what I want to do,” she added.

Falun Gong, which emphasizes moral teachings, was once encouraged by Chinese authorities to ease the burden on a creaky health system after it was unveiled in 1992 by Li Hongzhi (李洪志), who emigrated to the US four years later.

But after over 10,000 Falun Gong members surrounded Communist Party headquarters in central Beijing on April 25, 1999, to protest the detention of some of their members, the government leapt into action.

Then-president Jiang Zemin (江澤民) issued orders to eliminate the group, which was later declared an “evil cult” — a tactic to justify the repression, scholars say.

Top officials “see Falun Gong, first and foremost, as an ideological and political threat”, Maria Cheung, a University of Manitoba professor who has researched the movement, said.

The demonstration had been the biggest protest in Beijing since the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy sit-in in 1989.

‘FLESH AND BLOOD’

Following the protest, Chinese authorities launched a special security bureau known as the “610 office” to suppress and monitor Falun Gong followers.

Practitioners and rights groups have also reported death, torture, and abuse at labor camps.

One woman from northern China recounted a traumatic period when her father was pressured by local authorities to beat his younger sister, who was a “very resolute practitioner of Falun Gong.”

He was “forced to break his own flesh and blood, resulting in my aunt hating her own brother for many years,” she said, shuddering with tears.

David Ownby, a history professor at the University of Montreal who has studied Falun Gong, said cults emerge in China because the officially atheist state has successfully kept traditional religions weak.

“That means that part of the market is open to groups that are not sanctioned,” he said. “That is the basic paradox at the heart of the religion policy.”

A Falun Gong follower in China, who joined in 2010, said that her dissatisfaction with society and family life turned her towards the spiritual movement.

“I thought that maybe a bit of (religious) faith would make me better,” she said, adding that she had also been exposed to Buddhism.

While Falun Gong survives underground in mainland China, it has swelled among the Chinese diaspora, as followers have fled overseas in search of asylum.

Falun Gong is practiced in over 70 countries, according to Falun Dafa Info Center, the group’s press office.