Restaurant review: The Tavernist

By Davina Tham / Staff reporter

The lobby of Taipei’s Kimpton Daan Hotel on Renai Road (仁愛路) has the inexplicable herbal aroma and minimalist look of a place that is not content to be just a hotel, but insists on being a lifestyle. This thought distracts me as a kind bellboy presses an elevator button sending us up to the 12th floor, where the Kimpton’s in-house restaurant The Tavernist is located.

Even before its opening this month, The Tavernist’s prestigious lineage had already garnered it considerable hype. British culinary director James Sharman is a disciple of Rene Redzepi, the celebrated Danish chef whose rule-breaking restaurant Noma in Copenhagen is considered by the culinary realm’s designated taste-makers to be one of the most influential in the world.

The Kimpton itself has a name to uphold, as the pioneer and largest purveyor of the boutique hotel concept in the US. The hotel in Daan District (大安) opened last year and is Kimpton’s first foray into Asia, with projects expected to follow in Indonesia (Bali) this year and China (Shanghai and Sanya) by 2021. The group’s decision to make its Asian debut in Taipei suggests confidence in the city’s appeal to a cache of young, well-heeled and worldly consumers. It’s an aspirational and urbane infusion of hospitality that Taiwan could use more of.

All of this feeds into high anticipation of dinner at The Tavernist. On a Friday night, it was packed with groups of fashionable local creatives and executives alike. Mood lighting and dark-hued furnishings confirm the restaurant’s fashionableness. A spacious bar and rooftop are prime real estate for soaking in the city’s glittery, mild-weathered nights, with an enticing list of cocktails and mocktails using local ingredients.

Service staff are warm but professional. All are well-rehearsed in a script introducing menu highlights, which they can and do rattle off at the drop of a hat. The recommended plates have either unique Asian inflections or humanizing backstories — the waiter’s introduction of baby chicken with bread sauce (NT$880) mentions Sharman’s memory of a grandmother serving a similar dish to her grandchild at his Airbnb in Copenhagen.

But we’re in Taiwan, and the most intriguing dishes are inspired by local street food culture. First, a complimentary aperitif of hazelnut milk topped with salty, rose-scented foamed milk, or nai gai (奶蓋), is a quick riff on bubble tea.

Fried chicken with kombu, or Japanese kelp dip (NT$450), is a nod to Taiwanese popcorn chicken (鹹酥雞). It’s served in a brown paper bag, which I tear open before using a bamboo stick to skewer the deep-fried, skin-on, de-boned dark meat. The moss-colored kombu dip imparts an addictive minerally, salty umami, like a sophisticated version of the seaweed-flavored condiment in McDonald’s shaker fries from my childhood.

By invoking popcorn chicken in this restrained setting, The Tavernist actually underscores its inability to capture the insouciant magic of eating deep-fried chicken standing up by the roadside, biting into meat so hot that your teeth hurt, steam erupts from your mouth and chicken juice runs down the soaked bag and onto your shoe.

But maybe this is a good thing. Maybe a merely partial translation of Taiwan’s night markets will draw more hotel guests out to the real thing, giving them a frame of reference to better make sense of the cacophony.