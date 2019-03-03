Taiwan in Time: From protecting women and children to chasing criminals　

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

March 4 to March 10

Hsieh Fen-fen (謝芬芬) almost became Taiwan’s first female police precinct head in 1998, but then-Taipei mayor Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) changed his mind after Hsieh’s high-ranking male colleagues voiced their opposition. It didn’t matter, though, as Hsieh would earn a higher position on March 5, 2003 when she was sworn in as Taiwan’s first female police bureau chief during Chen’s first term as president. It was another “female first” on her resume — two years earlier, she made history as the first female security department chief at the Presidential Office.

In late February 2003, Hsieh was among three finalists for the Yilan County Police Bureau Chief position, which was to be decided by Yilan County Commissioner Liu Shou-cheng (劉守成). News reports speculated that the “hard working” Hsieh, who had recently joined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and had the backing of the Chen administration, would get the job.

“As long as that person is serious, proactive, displays good conduct and can work well with the county government, family background and gender should not be an issue,” Liu said three days before he picked Hsieh.

According to government statistics from last month, 10.6 percent of Taiwan’s police force were women by the end of last year. This number has jumped significantly over the past decade from 3.6 percent in 2004 — the year the Central Police University began allowing married women to apply. The goal of the policy was to get the number up to 4 percent, one that was achieved by the end of 2006.

“Let’s not focus so much on gender when we’re discussing the workplace. That’s outdated. But women should not limit themselves either. We need as much room as possible to grow,” Hsieh said in response to the university’s decision.

FEMALE OFFICERS

There were no female police during the Japanese colonial era, but under former president Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) national mobilization policy, both men and women were expected to contribute to the cause of “saving the country.”

Taiwan’s first female police cadets joined the Taiwan Provincial Police Training Facilities (today’s Taiwan Police College) in December 1947. Sixty-one women enrolled that year, followed by 36 the following year. Their roles were quite limited, and the academy stopped accepting women between 1951 and 1955 due to the lack of tasks they were deemed capable of performing. Recruitment soon stopped again, not resuming until 1969 after Taipei was upgraded to a special municipality and needed extra law enforcement personnel.

In 1951, the Female Police Division (女子警察隊) was established in Taipei. Their tasks included disaster relief, local security and working with women — for example, discouraging women from gambling and prostitution and helping them find regular employment, as well as domestic violence, runaway and missing person cases.

The duties for female officers were laid out in 1956: protecting women and children, household registration, checking on the welfare of adopted daughters and sex workers, general security, conducting traffic and investigating cases related to women and children. However, in the early years, most female officers were limited to internal or office tasks.

Under military rule, the roles of female officers expanded slowly. A Central Daily News (中央日報) report shows that between 1956 and 1968, Taipei’s female police force only increased by about 10 members.