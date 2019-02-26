And the winners are ...

AFP, HOLLYWOOD

Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

Green Book took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.

Top acting honors were shared among four different films.

Best picture: Green Book

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best foreign language film: Roma (Mexico)

Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best animated feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature: Free Solo

Best original screenplay: Green Book — Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Best adapted screenplay: BlacKkKlansman — Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

Best original score: Black Panther — Ludwig Goransson

Best original song: Shallow from A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga