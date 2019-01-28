By Praveen Menon / Reuters, WELLINGTON

New Zealand’s clean, green image took a beating this summer as tourists traveling through the countryside posted pictures of lakes and rivers off limits due to contamination by farm effluent, garbage and human feces.

A booming dairy farming industry, along with a surge in tourists seeking unspoiled natural attractions, has taken its toll on the country’s environment, heavily marketed as “100 percent Pure.”

Particularly affected is its vast network of once pristine rivers and lakes, which are now some of the most polluted among OECD countries, according to some experts. About 60 percent of them are unfit for swimming, the Environment Ministry said in a report in 2014. Experts say water quality has deteriorated further since.

In a Colmar Brunton survey conducted last month, 82 percent of respondents said they were “extremely or very” concerned about the pollution of rivers and lakes, more than any other issue including living costs, child poverty and climate change.

“[New Zealanders] are extremely worried that they are losing their ability to swim, fish and gather food from their rivers, lakes and streams,” said Martin Taylor, the chief executive of Fish & Game New Zealand, a non-government agency that commissioned the survey.

“People see those activities as their birthright, but over the last 20 years, that right is being lost because the level of pollution in waterways has increased as farming intensifies.”

With an election coming next year, political experts say water pollution could be a key issue for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Ardern led a coalition to power in 2017 promising social reforms and laws to protect the environment, but business confidence has suffered under her government.

#TOOMANYCOWS

More than 13,000 people signed a #toomanycows Greenpeace campaign on Twitter launched last week calling for a ban on synthetic nitrogen fertilizer.

“New Zealand already has way too many cows, and synthetic nitrogen is the key driver of the dairy intensification and expansion that leads to the dangerous double whammy of harm to rivers and climate,” said Nick Young from Greenpeace.

New Zealand has nearly five million cows, more than its human population of about 4.7 million.

Popular swimming holes near the famed Mount Taranaki in the west of New Zealand’s North Island were shut this month due to high E.coli bacteria, an indicator of fecal contamination. Tests are underway to determine the cause, but effluent from nearby dairy farms has been blamed in the past for contaminating these waters.

DairyNZ Chief Executive Tim Mackle says dairy farmers have been doing their bit, with 97 percent of waterways on dairy farms fenced off from cows, and significant work done to establish riparian margins and wetlands.

“The reality is that all types of land use contribute to water quality — and that farming, whether it’s vegetables, fruit, beef, sheep, dairy, deer or even wine — must all work together to make sure waterways are protected,” Mackle said in a statement. “The most polluted rivers actually run through urban centres, and this is where the public can do their bit too.”

Only about 15 percent of New Zealand’s streams run through dairy farms, he added.

‘OWN GOAL’

Dairy and tourism directly contribute about 3.5 percent and 6.1 percent respectively to New Zealand’s US$200 billion GDP.