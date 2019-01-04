Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

A Deep River Runs Far (神河遠流) presents over 60 Buddhist statues, folk deities, scriptures and artifacts from Southeast Asia dating from the 12th to the 20th centuries, the title a metaphor for the deep influence faith has had on the region. The show aims to introduce the diverse narratives of Buddhist culture, asking how Buddhism became rooted in the region and how it became integrated into every aspect of daily life? The region is marked by a network of waterways that were once important transportation routes, enabling exchange between different peoples, societies, religions and economies. They were also crucial to the spread of Buddhism within the region, which spread from India as early as the 3rd century BC. Despite the continual changes of regimes and national boundaries, the powerful presence of the Buddhist faith remains a constant through Southeast Asian history. Show highlights include a 13th century Burmese Buddhist statue made of teak and covered with gold leaf. The slender figure, rendered with elegant and minimal contours, places one hand in front of his chest as if in a moment of prayer.

■ Museum of World Religions (世界宗教博物館), 7F, 236, Zhongshan Rd, New Taipei City (新北市中山路一段236號7樓), tel: (02) 8231-6118. Open daily from 10am to 5pm

■ Until April 21

The National Human Rights Museum presents a group art exhibition that seeks to engage with historical trauma. “For places where human rights were violated during the White Terror era, some have been totally changed because of urban development and rebuilding. Some are still in our daily life, but they are not paid attention to,” writes curator Lai Yi-hsin (賴依欣). The show, Indicate Justice (標誌不義 — 不義遺址視覺標誌與紀念物示範設計展), serves to draw attention to these sites and to open a discussion of and understanding about the past. For this project, 19 young Taiwanese artists attended a program of workshops and research trips before developing specific projects that focus on concepts of landscape, space, body, language, sound and commemoration. Chan Chiao-chun’s (詹喬鈞) Archway is an inflatable, black-and-white soft sculpture with a painted facade of rugged rocks and smooth stone frames. The sculpture will periodically moved to different sites throughout the exhibition period as an instigator for public discussion. Huang Chien-da’s (黃建達) Circle is a proposal that invites the public to construct a monument with fabric strips.

■ National Human Rights Museum (國家人權博物館), 131 Fuxing Rd, New Taipei City (新北市復興路131號), tel: (02) 2218-2438. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm

■ Until March 31

The late Chu Ko (楚歌) was a modern Taiwanese artist, poet, painter, art critic and historian born in Hunan, China. He moved to Taiwan in 1949 and spent 30 years working as a researcher of bronze ware in the National Palace Museum. Chu was particularly known for his achievements in abstract ink painting. In his work, he integrated influences of Chinese calligraphy and the traditional art of knotting to create a distinct painting style that emphasizes on contour and forms. His interest in Western ideas of abstraction and perspective also contributed to his openness and search for new potential in the field of Chinese ink painting. Chu’s solo exhibition, My Way in One Continuous Strand (吾道), is a retrospective of his work, featuring a selection of 33 paintings that reveal his interest in Chinese knotting. The works reveal “the artist’s belief that infinity originates with one and ends in one,” writes the gallery. In these paintings, bold strokes and shapes are accompanied by finely written prose, which adds a literary context to the abstract compositions. With his great artistic and literary achievement, Chu is “recognized as one of the most significant ink painters of the second half of the 20th century,” writes the gallery.