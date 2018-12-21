Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing writer

Ana Maria Micu is a Romanian artist who creates drawings, paintings and animations of herself and her surroundings. Her solo exhibition, A Picture on the Wall (牆上的圖像), at Mindset Art Center features black-and-white charcoal self-portraits juxtaposed with colorful oil paintings of her home and studio interiors. Micu is interested in story fragments; she is fascinated “with the fact that she is able to force coherence out of a broken narrative, apparently on a criterion of which she is not fully aware,” writes the gallery. In her paintings, the artist depicts cluttered interiors, drawing attention to potted plants thriving in one corner of a room, unfinished paintings taped to a wall, or bags and clothes hanging on the back of a door. “Marks of the passage of time, the endearing idealism of obsolete design, things that were left behind, abandoned or broken, are the details that the artist notices, allowing herself to be changed by her observations as she paints.”

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術) 108, Heping E Rd, Taipei City (台北市和平東路108號), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Jan. 12

Double Square Gallery presents Apeiron (未定物), a solo exhibition by Wu Tung-Lung (吳東龍). The title is a Greek word that means unlimited, boundless or infinite — a term that critic Chien Tzu-chieh (簡子傑) uses in an essay to describe Wu’s painting language. Wu is known for creating minimalist paintings that feature subtle layers of colors, organic shapes and spaces. These features, though abstract, suggest nuanced meanings and sensibilities. The artist renders “pure and minimalist symbols in a rationally checked yet emotionally charged manner,” writes the gallery. He insists on a hands-on process that involves repetitive work with paint, tape and plaster to create distinct qualities on canvas. In this show, the artist presents 30 paintings from two ongoing series, Symbol and Color Lines, as well as two new series of small-scale works, Little Blocks and Little Symbol. “Wu’s work [conveys] a powerful visual tension and understated emotions while establishing a distinctive style through its minimal, simplified and rational appeal,” writes the gallery.

■ Double Square Gallery (雙方藝廊), 28, Lane 770, Beian Road, Taipei City (台北市北安路770巷28號), tel: (02) 8501-2138. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 6:30pm

■ Until Feb. 1

It is the time of year for the annual Taipei Art Awards (臺北美術獎), the city’s prestigious contemporary art competition organized by the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs. For the last 30 years, the award has attested to the developments in the local arts community, celebrating artists that push the frontiers of art. Each year submissions are made by open call and judged by a panel of art professionals to produce 14 finalists. This year the selected projects incorporate a variety of mediums including video, installation, audio-visual art, kinetic art, sculpture and lecture performances, among others. Chang Wen-hsuan’s (張紋瑄) Suicide Technique Foundation: Annual Presentation, International Suicide Award features a presentation room showcasing materials for a fictional competition called the International Suicide Award. The controversial project touches on topics of social taboo such as the death, suicide and the power of storytelling. Yu Siuan’s (于軒) Klein Hertz: A Nonexistent Laboratory is a painting installation featuring strange, scientific instruments found in the laboratory of fictional scientist Klein Hurtz. The artist has been developing the narrative of Klein Hurtz and his inventions by painting over readymade objects of casts with realistic detail.