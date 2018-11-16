Highways and Byways: Down by the river in Namasia

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Like many other people, most of my mountain expeditions have been peak-bagging treks. Even so, I’ve yet to get a quarter of the way through Taiwan’s baiyue (台灣百岳), the 100 peaks — all more than 3,000 meters above sea level — that outdoor types hope to conquer.

Recently I’ve been spending far more time on my bicycle than on mountain trails, but when my wife and I received an enticing invitation, we jumped at the chance to dust off our hiking gear. The family that runs the popular Sisters Restaurant (姊妹小吃) in Kaohsiung’s Namasiya District (那瑪夏) asked if we’d like to join a 48-hour expedition in their backyard. Rather than aim for a peak, we’d tramp up what’s known as the Cishan River (旗山溪) or the Nanzihsian River (楠梓仙溪). The former name is preferred by officialdom; the latter is thought to be derived from the river’s name in the indigenous Tsou language.

The source of the river is near Jade Mountain (玉山), around 2,700 meters above sea level. Flowing southwest for 117 km before joining the Gaoping River (高屏溪), it’s one of Taiwan’s 10 longest waterways. We knew that by sticking close to the water, we wouldn’t have to bushwhack or tackle steep gradients.

LAND OF THE TSOU AND BUNUN

A few centuries ago, this beautiful valley was dominated by the Tsou, a tribe more usually associated with the Alishan area. After local Tsou clans were decimated by epidemics in the 19th century, groups of Bunun moved in. Bunun people now form a majority, while the Tsou account for about one sixth of the population. Mixed marriages aren’t uncommon, however — Alas and Abas, the twin sisters in charge at Sisters Restaurant, had a Bunun father and a Tsou mother.

The ethnic map in this part of Taiwan became even more complex in 2014, when the government recognized as distinct tribes the Kanakanavu (who live in two of Namasiya’s three villages) and the Hla’alua. About a fifth of the latter tribe, who number around 400, live in Namasiya, the majority being in the neighboring district of Taoyuan (桃源).

We became a party of 13: We three; Alas and Abas; Alas’s husband (Rich John Matheson, a Canadian photographer best known for his images of local temple culture) and their two boys; a 17-year-old niece; and a teacher from Kaohsiung, her husband, and their twin sons.

Using his battered but reliable truck, Rich shuttled us to the river and a short distance north. Driving was the least of his responsibilities, I realized when I tried to lift his backpack. “My wife brought the kitchen,” he quipped. But he builds houses when not lugging his camera to religious events, and without his strength, we would’ve struggled with the inevitable river crossings.

Like many mountain creeks, the Cishan River swells massively after each typhoon, and has filled the bottom of the valley with gravel and cobbles. Once the waters have subsided, the terrain is generally quite flat and walkable, but the river zigzags from one side of the floodplain to the other. Twice before reaching where we’d camp, the bank ended at a cliff, and we had to scout for a spot where the waterway wasn’t too deep. On both occasions, we got across without any backpacks getting wet — a key achievement.

The tributaries of the Cishan River are numbered from south to north: First Creek (一溪), Second Creek (二溪), Third Creek (三溪) and so on. Two local peaks take their names from these side streams: Second Creek Mountain (二溪山, 1,454 meters) and Fourth Creek Mountain (四溪山, 2,117 meters). The former is quite popular with hiking clubs.