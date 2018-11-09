Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Running concurrently with the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition is National Palace Museum’s flower- themed Pure Offerings of a Myriad Plants: Paintings on Flower Vases and Potted Scenes (百卉清供－瓶花與盆景畫特展). The exhibition features 42 paintings that shed light on the Chinese tradition of bonsai and floral arrangement. According to the museum, the art of vase flowers began some time between the Six and the Tang dynasties, mainly in the context of offering flowers to the Buddha. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, there was an increase of floral types available as methods of cultivation matured. During this time, the art of ceramics and the arrangement of flowers and branches also flourished and continued to develop into more refined literati aesthetics in the Ming and Qing dynasties. “Flower vases and potted scenes present viewers with ‘a world in a flower, a Buddha in a leaf,’ reflecting great observation and creativity as well as the rich symbolic content of traditional customs,” writes the museum. The show not only promotes the artistic merit of plant and flower paintings, it also hopes to encourage contemplation of how to live in harmony with nature.

■ National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), 221 Zhishan Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市至善路二段221號), tel: (02) 2881-2021. Open daily from 8:30am to 6:30pm; closes at 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays

■ Until Dec. 25

This weekend, C-LAB opens its second inaugural exhibition, Re-Base: When Experiments Become Attitude (再基地：當實驗成為態度), which is curated by Wang Chun-Chieh (王俊傑). The curatorial direction seems to weigh heavily on defining C-LAB’s creative potential as a new art institution located in the former Taipei Air Force Base. Wang defines the site as a convergence point for cultural experimentation, where “pre-established functions of the space will be broken through and a new network of inter-connectivity created,” reads the exhibition press release. The 11 artists and groups participating in the show work in different capacities, including visual, conceptual, performance, literary and new media arts. All works are site-specific and inspired by the space. Award-winning poet Hsia Yu (夏宇) presents 19 pieces of poetry by a large scrolling marquee and a series of “badly-taken” travel photos. A curtain of water separates the viewer from the work, creating an additional aesthetic layer. SLEEP 79 , by London-based artists Cheang Shu-lea (鄭淑麗) and Mathew Fuller, is a 79 day project that has invited a number of local artists, architects, shops and scholars to respond to the aesthetics of sleep.

■ C-LAB (臺灣當代文化實驗場), 177, Jianguo S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (臺北市建國南路一段177號), tel: (02) 8773-5087. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 4pm

■ Until Jan. 27

Supported by the Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office, IN BALANCE: Taiwan-Sicily (島嶼之間｜臺灣 西西里文化藝術交流展) is a traveling exhibition of nine Taiwanese and seven Sicilian artists. The show debuted last month at Palazzo Borromeo in Milan, Italy, where it was seen by 50,000 visitors. This month, the show arrives in Taipei and will be on view at Gu Ju (谷居), G.Gallery (居藝廊) and the lobby of Hua Nan Commercial Bank Corporate Plaza. The exhibition aims to foster greater cultural exchange and public awareness of global issues concerning climate, religion, society, traditions and culture. Chou Ching-hui (周慶輝) is an award-winning photographer who focuses on the art of storytelling. Animal Farm is a five-year project that takes inspiration from zoos as a mirror of the state of modern life. Liao Chun-yu (廖俊裕) is a designer and illustrator involved in both commercial and fine arts. His black and white print, The Sea, depicts layers of waves stacked upon each other in interlocking motion. Liao’s work speaks to the Taiwanese admiration and curiosity of the sea, according to the organizer’s press release.