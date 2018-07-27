Art exhibition listings

By Sheryl Cheung / Contributing reporter

Currently on view at Hong Gah Museum is Liu Yu’s (劉玗) solo exhibition, The History of the Concave and Convex (凹凸史). The show features Liu’s most recent project, which reflects on the gold mining histories of the US and Taiwan. The title refers to the traces of excavation left on rocky landscapes during the process of mining, the “concave and convex” appear to be opposites but are actually interrelated and complementary, writes the museum in a press release. Liu has developed this project over the last two years, traveling through ghost mining towns on the west coast of the US as well as several research trips to Jiufen (九份) and Jinguashih (金瓜石) in New Taipei City. Liu seeks to open alternative ways of seeing history and the lingering memories that remain of the sites and their past residents. The exhibition presents two three-channel videos, filmed interviews, items from various personal collections and an original publication by the artist. One of the films, The Stone Player, is about a homeless man arranging rocks on the Santa Monica beach. His intense concentration suggests a great seriousness. Salvation Mountain is another film that surveys depleted mines and ghost towns in American from a birds eye view.

■ Hong Gah Museum (鳳甲美術館), 11F, 166 Daye Rd, Taipei City (台北市大業路166號11樓), tel: (02) 2894-2272. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:30am to 5:30pm

■ Until Sept. 23

Japanese artist Tomoyuki Baba is a photographer who ponders existential questions such as: What is this world we live in? How do we live in it? What are we doing on this planet? His solo exhibition, ACRYL, focuses on a series of photographs depicting living organisms in aquariums. The artist describes aquariums as spaces in acrylic boxes that inhabit “gestures of existence.” In isolated spaces, domesticated water creatures live with man-made furnishings, such as artificial waves and rocks. “[These creatures] look the same to those living in nature, but may be becoming quite different,” according to the preface of Tomoyuki’s photography publication of the same name. The artist draws a parallel between aquarium life and city life, suggesting that humans who live in an equally artificial world “may [also] lose things that make us human.” The photographs on view are dark and ominous; ghostly creatures float in dimly lit spaces as if traversing through obscure spaces. In one photograph, a lone tortoise shimmers against a black background, mysterious and decontextualized. In another photograph, a penguin swims horizontally across the picture plane. “I focus on things in the familiar world, and I consider what kind of essence it has,” says the artist.

■ G.Gallery (居藝廊), B1, 3, Ally 3, Lane 227, Nongan St, Taipei City (台北市農安街227巷3弄3號B1), tel: (02) 2501-8326. Opens Wednesdays from 12pm to 7pm, and Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Aug. 19

Mind Set Art Center presents Lemniscate, the first solo exhibition of Indonesian artist Syaiful Garibaldi in Taiwan. The exhibition features a new series of acrylic works on canvas that continues to expand the artist’s ongoing interest in science and art. Garibaldi was born in Jakarta and has a background in agricultural studies and printmaking. Drawing from both realms, he creates mesmerizing images of intricate patterns and textures that resonate with the structures of natural life. The artist is particularly interested in microorganisms, such as fungi and different life forms that serve as decomposers in the biosphere. The process of decomposition “represents a cycle of death, decay, regeneration and birth that repeats incessantly,” writes the gallery in the show preface. The artist draws from his observations of microscopic worlds seen under the microscope and creates images that propose visual and philosophical inquiries. Porculen Microorganisms #5 depicts a cluster of multicolored fluid lines entangled like an organic system. Porculen Microorganisms #3 is a more orderly assembly of abstract forms; the contrasting dark and light elements suggest a visual pulsation. His works offer a poignant commentary on the existential state of being for all things living and dead,” writes the gallery.