Inside the Beijing ‘office’ inhabited by human guinea pigs

By Helen Roxburgh / The Guardian, Beijing

To outsiders, the workers in this under-construction office on the northern outskirts of Beijing will look like a normal group of employees — but the workplace will be like no other in China.

Every movement of the volunteers, students and interns working there will be monitored, measured, analyzed and assessed. A team of scientists will be watching these human guinea pigs in a simulated real-life environment with sensors, microphones and wearable technology to monitor their physical, mental and emotional responses to the environment or building design.

When complete, the 25,000 sq ft Well Living Lab, the first scientific research center in Asia to focus on the indoor environment, will feature a range of simulated homes and offices. The facility will make small variations to the environment — in lighting, air quality and noise levels, for example — and monitor how they affect workers’ health, happiness and productivity. The research findings will be used to change the way future buildings are designed.

“More and more architects, interior designers and engineers are working together with scientists for healthy design, and thinking about how to make the space more like human beings’ natural life,” says Xue Ya, Asia president at Delos Living, part of the team behind the Well Living Lab.

EXPERIMENTS

Planned experiments include controlling the light in offices using a series of different types of windows and imported “smart glass” panels around the building, to analyze which has the most impact on productivity. A rotating research center can turn 360 degrees, with adjustable interior lamps changing the color, temperature, brightness and light spectrum. Large buildups under the floor and ceilings will hide hundreds of biometric and environmental sensors to monitor and record experiments. Entrants to the building will need to pass through three layers of doors into a protected environment with triple glazing.

Architect Ruben Bergambagt of Superimpose says the design needs “ultimate flexibility” to anticipate future experiments.

“Sometimes the research will be residential-focused, or for offices, or participants will spend a few weeks living and working on site and being part of the research — they need to change the building configuration constantly,” he says.

There is an existing Well Living Lab in Rochester, Minnesota, a collaboration between Delos and the Mayo Clinic that is only a quarter of the size of the Beijing site. Researchers there have used cognitive tests, wearable and environmental sensors, observation and ethnography in initial research, and an ongoing three-year project is looking at responses to artificial lighting that simulates natural light and its impact on stress, sleep, job satisfaction and productivity.

An initial research study, published last January, involved 18 workers monitored in a simulated open-plan office in the existing Well Living Lab. Over several weeks, lighting, temperature and sound levels were varied, and their impacts on health monitored. Experiments included making the office uncomfortably cold, adding high levels of noise and taking away or adding daylight. The researchers quickly concluded that occupants strongly preferred daylight to electric light — but if electric lights were used, then certain types of blue-enriched lamps were found to improve workers’ sleep patterns, mood and alertness.