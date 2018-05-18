Asian dance-off, take three

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Century Contemporary Dance Company (CCDC, 世紀當代舞團) is hosting its third round Asia collaboration this weekend with Dance in Asia 2018 (2018驅動城市III 混亞洲) at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei.

The Taiwanese side of the production features works by several CCDC dancers, including Li Huei-wun (李蕙雯), Liu Jia-rui (劉家瑞) and Mou Tien-yun (莫天昀) as well as Chang Ya-yuan (張雅媛), who has danced with several local troupes and won national awards for previous works, and Lai You-feng (賴有豐).

Artists from the Japanese multi-media art collective off-Nibroll, which presented three sold-out shows of its own version of Dance in Asia 2018 in February in Osaka, Japan, are in Taipei, including Saori Yoneda and Mikuni Yanaihara.

Freelancers Hwang Soo-hyun from South Korea and Huang Chih-hsiung (黃志雄) from Malaysia round out the creative team

The idea behind this year’s project was to bring together artists from four cities —Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur — to “smash illusions” about the constraints facing Asian bodies, self-identity, family conflicts and the plurality of time, CCDC said.

It also hope that such cross-cultural programs, with Taipei as their center, will inspire ideas for future programs or dances.

There are two different programs: A, which features works, mostly solos, by Mou, Liu, Chang, Yanaihara and Huang; and B, which features works by Mou, Li, Lai, Yoneda and Hwang.

Program A will be performed tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at 7:30pm, while B will be performed at both matinees tomorrow and on Sunday afternoon.

■ Tonight, tomorrow and Sunday at 7:30pm, tomorrow at 2:30pm and 5pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), 2F Fruit Wine Building (果酒禮堂), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號)

■ Tickets are NT$800 or NT$1,500 for special sponsorship seats, available at NTCH box offices, Eslite bookstore ticket desks, online at www.artsticket.com.tw or at convenience store ticket kiosks