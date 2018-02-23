Highlight: Bloom Within

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Due to societal stigmas toward mental illness, many people feel that they are struggling alone and don’t know where to turn for help. Established in December last year, WARM (Women Anonymous Reconnecting Mentally), has provided a safe support group for women with mental health issues. Tomorrow the group will be hosting its first public event, Bloom Within, in an attempt to reach out to a wider demographic.

“This event is a space where you are reminded that you are not alone,” states the event invitation.

People will have a chance to mingle (if they feel comfortable) while a professional therapist will make a presentation and field questions from the attendees. A number of brave souls will also be sharing their experiences with mental health issues to show that there is someone going through something similar.

■ Tomorrow at 5pm, Baba Kevin’s Barbecue, 16-1, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路五段16-1號)

■ Admission is NT$300, visit www.facebook.com/events/337373346762725 for more information (Chinese and English)