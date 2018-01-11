Moving India-Taiwan ties in a new direction

By Liam Gibson / Contributing reporter

When former Taiwanese diplomat stationed in India, Fang Tien-sze (方天賜), called on India to send a military attache to Taiwan in a 2015 article for India Defense Review, the proposal was warmly received among Delhi’s policy think tanks.

“A lot of people have been floating the idea here,” says Namrata Hasija, research fellow at the Delhi-based Center for China Analysis and Strategy. “And I think it’s high time the Indian government act on it.”

Were it to occur, India, after the US and Singapore, would become the third country to officially have military advisers or trainers stationed in Taiwan.

Specialists from both countries say there is vast potential to expand bilateral defense relations and with the two nation’s foreign policy agendas — India’s Act East and Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy — dovetailing in their aim to build new regional partnerships, as well as shared concerns over Chinese military expansion, the time may be ripe for a new level of engagement.

ATTACHE

Shen Ming-shih (沈明室), adjunct associate professor at Tamkang University’s Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, says there is a good chance India will send an attache to Taiwan, noting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more focused on relations with Taiwan than his predecessors.

Shen adds that Taiwan has had military attaches stationed in its Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Delhi since 2000, which has gradually raised the level of strategic cooperation between the nations.

“The rank of the officers that have been deployed there [Delhi] has gotten higher and higher over the years, reflecting the country’s closer strategic relationship,” Shen says.

Shen adds that India’s military must stand to gain in some way from sending an attache, just as Taiwan has benefited greatly from having advisers in Delhi.

Hasija, who is currently writing a book on the history of India-Taiwan relations, says that having an attache based in Taiwan would give India access to the latest intelligence on development of military facilities in China as well as deeper insight into China’s Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), which Taiwan’s military has researched in great depth.

“Taiwan is the best China-watcher,” Hasija says, adding that after last year’s Doklam border incident, a military stand off between the Indian army and the PLA, India must learn from Taiwan’s experiences in how to deal with territorial disputes with China.

Yet Hasija puts the current likelihood of an attache being sent at around 50 percent, saying concerns over a backlash from China remain.

“The shadow of China still looms large over Taiwan-India relations,” Hasija says.

She says that for many years, India requested a letter of approval from Chinese embassy officials in Delhi for any policy developments with Taiwan, but this has changed in recent years, especially since Modi took office in 2014.

Fang adds that after last year’s Doklam incident, India has grown more assertive in its dealings with China.

Fang says he recommends sending a retired officer to fill the attache post, as it would make the move less contentious for China.

MUTUAL BENEFITS

But attaches are not the only way forward. Fang adds that in lieu of direct weapons transactions, there is great potential for products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, such as hi-tech fabrics, to be traded between the nations.