Doing the Clockenflap

By David Frazier / Contributing reporter

Two years ago I began to hear mumblings among Taipei music fans about this festival thing with a funny name in Hong Kong. Then last year people actually flew over to the darn thing, returned and claimed, in passionate and believable gasps, to to have had an amazing time. The headliners last year included The Chemical Brothers, Yo La Tengo and Parliament-Funkadelic.

Not bad at all. But in Hong Kong? It is a little bit hard to fathom. This is after all a city that has failed for decades to put together a credible live house scene and has been lamented since pre-handover times by its own music fans as a “cultural desert.”

But now, suddenly, Hong Kong has developed what is very likely the fastest growing music festival in Asia, an event that seems to be named after some sort of thing done by a chicken — “Clockenflap.” This nonsense word is equal parts irreverence and good fun, and it is indeed the festival’s name. (The organizers also have a concert series called “YourMum,” so you can get the idea of what kind of people they are.)

Clockenflap’s 10th edition will take place from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 with harborfront stages set against the backdrop of the Hong Kong skyline. The festival will bring more than 100 acts to five stages, including headliners like Massive Attack and The Prodigy that have not previously appeared at any Asian music festivals outside Japan or Korea.

Last year, Clockenflap drew 34,000 ticket holders and about 70,000 “individual visits,” or one-time entries. In terms of attendance, that substantial showing makes Clockenflap roughly half the size of Fuji Rock or Summer Sonic, Japan’s two largest international rock festivals, and in the top rank of festivals happening in Asia.

Performance Notes What: Clockenflap When: Nov. 17 to Nov. 19 Where: Hong Kong Central Harbourfront On the Web: www.clockenflap.com



The programing is both appropriately mass-market and marvelously region-specific and eclectic. The big-stage British acts at the top of the bill suggest an extremely Hong Kong-appropriate touch of post-colonial Glastonbury, with Kaiser Chiefs, Slaves and various UK hip-hop and R&B acts (Stormzy, Young Fathers, Skream) in tow. (It will be interesting to see how, amidst the current storm of sexual harassment scandals, The Prodigy plays its big 90s raver hit, Smack My Bitch Up.)

There are also fantastic North American indies, like Canadian songstress Feist and the Portland and the Oregon slacker pop band The Dandy Warhols. There’s the cool psychedelic band Ponds from Australia, and weird-out math rockers Temples.

Two of Taiwan’s better drawing indie pop bands will play — Hello Nico and Cosmos People (宇宙人) — along with several regional indie acts from Hong Kong, Japan and Korea that come with whiffs of curatorial flair. If you like a bit of freak-factor, there’s an electro, dance-punk Filipino band called Pedicab that dress like aliens. One of the groups I’m most eager to see is Tinariwen, a band from the Sahara dessert that mixes droning Gnawa chants and mesmeric Fat Possum-style electric guitar blues. But really, there’s so much more than that, including even environmental installation art that the organizers discovered at Coachella. Go visit www.clockenflap.com.

FILLING A REGIONAL VOID

So in short order, Clockenflap is setting Hong Kong squarely on the international music festival map.

The festival has grown to this scale in just a decade, starting out in 2008 in a small 1,500-person capacity venue, Cyberport, with a couple dozen local Hong Kong bands supporting a mildly famous UK indie band headliner, Young Knives.