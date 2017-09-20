Sweet pandemic

By Liam Gibson / Staff reporter

Sung Yan-jen (宋晏仁) takes a sip of his iced tea, winces and slams the glass back down on the table.

“I asked for no sugar,” says the eminent nutritionist at National Yang-Ming University, “yet it’s still sweet. That’s a tell-tale sign of the problem.”

And the problem is diabetes. For decades it has remained one of the nation’s top killers. With widespread use of high-fructose corn syrup, adverse societal factors and an highly-subsidized health care system, efforts to curtail the chronic disease are failing.

Sung should know. Diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, considered a precursor to diabetes, Sung was obese through his twenties before he took control of his diet.

“Even though I was studying medicine, I still didn’t know what I should be eating,” he says. “I eventually realized it wasn’t about eating more or less, but eating right.”

SUSPECT SYRUP

Sung says that although there are many factors that contribute to the rise of diabetes, “but compared to other [food additives], high-fructose corn syrup has the most detrimental effect on human health.” The fact it is widely used and easily absorbed compounds it’s damaging effect, he says.

High-fructose corn syrup first hit the market in the 1970s and began to spread globally in the 1980s, the same decade diabetes-related deaths in Taiwan began a dramatic climb. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, in 2015 there were approximately 2.27 million diabetics, just shy of 10 percent of the nation’s total population.

Sung says high-fructose corn syrup has now become so pervasive that “it’s hard to find any processed food without it.”

There is a good reason for this. The syrup is significantly sweeter than sugar and comes at a fraction of the cost, he says. It also tastes better, with Sung describing the flavor as “pure sweetness,” which can blend seamlessly into many foods.

REWORK THAT BENTO BOX: Physician Sung Yan-jen (宋晏仁) recommends that those who want to reduce their risk of diabetes, prepare their own food at home and avoid eating out. He proposes the “2-1-1 solution:” Two parts (or half) of the meal is made up of vegetables, one part is meat or other protein such as tofu and one part whole-grain carbohydrates. “If you can’t manage to prepare your own food, then you should at least rework your bento box to achieve this balance,” Sung says.



He says convenience stores, bakeries and stores that sell takeaway drinks are among the worst offenders.

In response to the growing pandemic, Chia Shu-Li (賈淑麗), division director for the Health Promotion Administration’s Aging and Chronic Disease Control, held several public hearings on the matter in July when it was decided that, for the first time, dietary guidelines will stipulate that added sugars, including high fructose corn syrup, should not exceed 10 percent of daily caloric intake.

AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION

Statistics from the ministry of health show that diabetes-related deaths have plateaued since 2002, maintaining an average of roughly 10,000 per year. Meanwhile, the total number of diabetics continues to rise every year, suggesting that treatment has improved but prevention still lags behind.

Tsai Shih-Tzer (蔡世澤), Executive Board Member of Formosan Diabetes Care Foundation (糖尿病關懷基金會), says this is due to demographics because not only are the number of cases rising, diabetics are, on average, living longer.

Chia says, however, that these increases shouldn’t be viewed negatively because the disease is being detected earlier.

“The numbers are going up because we’re identifying cases we previously would’ve missed. This means we are able to get to those who need help earlier,” she says.

Sung doesn’t consider this real improvement though, as the number of deaths has not decreased and diabetes today remains the fifth leading cause of death.