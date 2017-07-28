HIGHLIGHT: Dance and the museum

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum invited Berlin-based Taiwanese freelance choreographer Sun Shang-chi (孫尚綺) to create an installation as part of its ongoing “Arena” exhibition of contemporary Taiwanese and South Korean art that brings together dance, theater, music, images, text and human bodies.

The result is Perspicuum (透明), which opens on Tuesday and runs through the following Sunday in Gallery 1B.

Sun says Perspicuum is about transparency and how it can be interpreted by symbols in our society, be they symbols of value, geographical concerns or political perspectives. He wondered how a body reacts to and reflects such symbols and influences, he said.

Each day there will be five to six hours of performance, with no repeating scenes, he said.

Perspicuum is set on six performers: Chen Wu-kang (陳武康), cofounder of the Taiwanese dance troupe Horse (驫舞劇場); Liu Yi-chun (劉怡君), a dancer with the Brussels-based company Peeping Tom; Taipei-based Israeli dancer Shai Tamir; Ballet Mainz dancer Ross Martinson; Sasha Waltz & Guests dancer Joel Suarez; and musician Hung Yu-wen (洪于雯).

Sun’s installation will be followed by River Lin’s (林人中) 8 Days, 2 Nights and 10 Artists (八天兩夜與十個藝術家) from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19; Ma Wei-yuan’s (馬維元) Altogether (同在) from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20; Shakespeare’s Wild Sisters Group (莎士比亞的妹妹們的劇團) director Baboo Liao’s (廖俊逞) Common Tragedies (悲劇景觀) from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3; and Chou Tung-yen’s (周東彥) Interchangeable Cities Project (可交換城市計畫) from Sept. 12 to Sept. 17. The hours for each of the subsequent installations can be found on the museum’s Web site.

■ Perspicuum will be performed from Tuesday to Friday and Sunday from 10am to 12pm, 1:30pm to 2:30pm and 4:30pm to 5:15pm; and Saturday from 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 4:30pm and 5:30pm to 7pm.

■ Adult admission to the museum is NT$30.