Taiwan in Time: Exonerating martial law, sanitizing oppression

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

July 10 to July 16

When 39 years of martial law came to an end in Taiwan, the then-authoritarian Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) claimed that it was the result of decades of democratic rule.

After the order cleared the Executive Yuan on July 2, 1987, former premier Yu Kuo-hwa (俞國華) announced: “Although we still face a dangerous enemy and remain in the Period of National Mobilization for Suppression of the Communist Rebellion, we have built a strong foundation with democratic politics, free economy and open society. After 30 years of constitutional democracy, the vast majority of our citizens should have developed ripe ideals and beliefs.”

The state-run Central Daily News (中央日報) printed in an editorial that martial law was lifted to “advance our implementation of constitutional democracy. This indicates that our citizens have the sincerity and sophistication to promote democracy and everyone will follow the correct methods to achieve glorious results.”

The United Daily News echoed the sentiment in an editorial.

“President Chiang Ching-kuo’s (蔣經國) firm position in advancing our constitutional democracy and his superb ability to navigate and react to political changes is the fundamental reason that we can lift martial law in such difficult times.”

Meanwhile, the Independent Evening Post (自立晚報), while applauding Chiang, slammed the government for treating the population like “ignorant children” who needed to be “controlled, trained and co-opted” during martial law. This attitude was still apparent in the aforementioned Central Daily News editorial.

UNAFFECTED DAILY LIVES?

The most striking aspect of the reports and editorials in the Central Daily News and United Daily News were how they claimed that martial law had little effect on the population.

The state-run paper printed: “Under the many years of martial law, the government has not strictly implemented the parts that would take away people’s rights or affect their daily lives. But, to clear the misunderstandings the international community has toward martial law and improve our democratic image, we resolutely made the decision.”

The United Daily News echoed this view in an editorial, adding that there was little celebration by civilians. A reporter interviewed 30 people at random, concluding that most of them believe that there will be little difference before and after martial law.

“Before the government implemented the lifting of martial law [on July 15], it maintained that martial law does not affect people’s daily lives. It seems that they are right. If people hated martial law, then there would be more celebration in response!” the reporter exclaimed.

The Independent Evening Post refutes this claim, stating that civilians were just as elated as the legislators who applauded enthusiastically after the order passed on July 7.

“In the past 40 years, we have all complained about the constraints martial law has placed on us. We believe that martial law violates human rights,” it stated.

DISCUSSING THE AFTERMATH

A new set of national security laws were passed, which continued some martial law rhetoric such as prohibiting people from gathering for the purposes of promoting communism or independence. A notable item, however, was the abolishment of military trials for civilians — a major tool of oppression during the White Terror era.