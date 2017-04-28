Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Contributing Reporter

Malaysian artist Kerk Siew-chu’s (郭秀洙) colorful 3D collages and distorted sculptures are currently on display at her alma mater, the National Taiwan Normal University. Kerk Siew-chu Solo Exhibition (郭秀洙個展) displays only a small sample of Kerk’s work, most of which is inspired by her experience growing up in a large extended family in a kampong, or village. Death was an omnipresent part of life in the kampong, though Kerk presents death in a way that’s both beautiful and matter-of-fact. She does this through motifs such as the parasitic flower, the Rafflesia, which is native to Malaysia. Kerk also uses both natural (wood, clay) and manmade (recycled plastic bags) in her artwork, drawing attention to how we are harming the earth.

■ National Taiwan Normal University, Teh-chun Art Gallery, D Hall (師大德群畫廊D 廳), 1 Shida Rd, Taipei City (台北市大安區師大路1號), (02) 7734 3030. Open daily from 9am to 5pm.

■ Until May 4

MOCA, Taipei seeks to challenge exhibition concepts by hosting their latest show across two venues — the museum and the nearby Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base. Shattered Sanctity (破碎的神聖) derives its title from the French philosopher Marc Auge who posited that a country’s historical memory and sense of nationality consists of fragments of memories from different people. While not necessarily “accurate,” it tells a comforting narrative that gives people a sense of purpose and identity. The exhibition, which consists of installations from different artists, explores Taiwan’s troubled history and how the ideas of memory and identity are constantly being debated and reconstructed. Tomorrow’s opening party takes place at 2pm at MOCA and moves to TAF Innovation Base at 4:30pm.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3720. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base (TAF空總創新基地), 177, Sec 1, Jianguo S Rd, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段177號), tel: (02) 2771 8932. Open daily from 9am to 5pm

■ Until June 11

While the Yilan-born Huang Ming-che (黃銘哲) got his start in realistic paintings of sunrises and farms in his picturesque hometown, he now paints and sculpts purely abstract anthropomorphic animals. Huang’s latest solo exhibition, Masterpiece Room (大師系列), held at the Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts, explores fantastical creatures with feminine traits. There are still traces of influence from his realist training through, for instance, his warm color palate and a feeling of being connected to nature on a raw and visceral level.

Also at Kuandu is To Each Other (致彼此), a solo exhibition by New Zealand video artist Fiona Amundsen, which explores American propaganda during WWII. Named after an American WWII propaganda film meant to celebrate the country’s steel manufacturing capacity and the war effort on the home front, the show builds on Amundsen’s previous work on socio-cultural histories of the Pacific War and how they are memorialized across Asia and the Pacific. Like her other work, she uses archival imagery to explore the idea of who gets the right to remember while bringing to light previously unheard voices and perspectives.

■ Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts (關渡美術館), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號), tel: (02) 2896-1000 X 2432. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm