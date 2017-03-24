Highlight: Acid Lab One Year Anniversary Bash

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

A.C.I.D. Lab (岸汐職人聚落), a handcraft collective that features shoemaking, leatherwork, silversmithing and clothesmaking professionals, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this weekend with a free party.

Everything is live at this birthday bash, which begins in the afternoon with live music and live art — including mural painting by Taipei artist Feng Yiche (馮議徹) — followed by a fashion show by 10 craft studios, including artisans from the collective. Four DJs, with styles ranging from glitch-hop to deep house, will then take over and keep the party going. And if you’re hungry, a Mexican chef will be on site making Baja California-style fish tacos with corn tortillas.

Located in a former noodle factory, A.C.I.D. stands for “Artists, Craftsmen, Innovators and Designers.” The space features a bar and coffee shop, and has opened its doors to the public on several occasions in the last year with various workshops and seminars.

■ Tomorrow from 3pm to 9pm, A.C.I.D. Lab, 8, Ln 103, Muzha Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市木柵路3段103巷8號)

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/416518148701237