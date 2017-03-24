Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

THEATER

Ju Percussion Group, the nation’s most revered percussion troupe, will hold a one-off performance tonight at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. For this concert, the troupe has commissioned some of Taiwan’s top composers to write works tailored to the drum troupe. The concert also features two works by late Taiwanese music masters, Ma Shui-long’s (馬水龍) I am and Lee Tai-hsiang’s (李泰祥), The Birth of People.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$500 to NT$1,200, available through NTCH ticketing or www.artsticket.com.tw

Ming Hwa Yuan Taiwanese Opera Company (明華園) has reproduced its popular Revenge of the Prince as part of the International Festival of Arts. The Dragon Rises, which will be performed this weekend at Taipei’s National Theater, tells the story of two princes who share the same noble blood, but experience different upbringings because they were separated at birth. Their reunion will cause the audience to ponder whether or not a person’s environment impacts how they turn out in later life. Is it nature or nurture?

■ National Theater, Taipei City

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm (Saturday’s 2:30pm performance is sold out). Tickets are selling quickly, but remain in all price categories, NT$800 to NT$3,000, available through NTCH ticketing or www.artsticket.com.tw

CLASSICAL

Blending in Landscape and Dyeing with Romance, a performance by the Little Giant Chinese Chamber Orchestra (小巨人絲竹樂團) at the National Recital Hall and is part of the International Festival of the Arts today and tomorrow, brings together two different styles of Chinese music, in a work that combines the guqin (ancient zither) and Chinese chamber music.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$500, available through NTCH ticketing or www.artsticket.com.tw

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra will give a one-off performance of their easy-listening tunes tomorrow at the Tainan Cultural Center and Sunday at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. The program will feature soundtracks from movies such as Mission Impossible, Magnificent Seven, Lord of the Rings, Star Trek: Spaced Out and Lawrence of Arabia, among many others.

■ Tomorrow’s performance is at the Tainan Cultural Center, (台南市立文化中心演藝廳), 332 Chunghua E Rd, Sec 3, Tainan City (台南市中華東路三段332號); Sunday’s performance is at the National Theater, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow and Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$1,280 to NT$3,680 for tomorrow’s performance and NT$1,180 to NT$4,280 for Sunday’s performance, available through www.ticket.com.tw

CONTEMPORARY

DJ Wildcat Tex from the US will spin 45s from 7pm tonight at Commune A7, an outdoor space featuring roughly 20 food trucks across from Taipei’s ATT 4 Fun. The free performance will also see Belgium’s DJ Adam playing world music starting at 10pm. There will be plenty of food and beer on hand.

■ Commune A7, across from ATT 4 Fun, 12, Songshou Rd, Taipei City (台北市松壽路12號)

■ Tonight from 7pm until midnight

■ Admission is free

Chinese pop singer Yisa Yu (郁可唯) takes the stage tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Pop-rock band Won Fu (旺福樂團) performs on Wednesday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).