Highlight: Taiwan International Sporting Goods Show

By Dana Ter / staff reporter

Though it might still be too cold to head to the beach, there is no reason to not be prepared for when warmer weather arrives. The Taiwan International Diving and Water Sports Show opens on Wednesday at Taipei World Trade Center and will feature an exhaustive lineup of water sports equipment by suppliers from around Asia.

The popularity of water sports is on the rise so it is fitting that this year’s show will feature more water sports equipment including diving and snorkeling gear and surfboards and paddles.

The exhibition is part of the Taipei International Sporting Goods Show which features outdoor and indoor sporting goods equipment ranging from basketball sets and fishing gear to yoga mats and spin bicycles.

■ Wednesday to March 25 from 9am to 6pm, and until 3pm on March 25 at Taipei World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 1 (台北世界貿易中心展覽大樓一館), 5, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路五段五號)

■ For more information, visit: www.taispo.com.tw. Admission is NT$200 on site.