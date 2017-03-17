Highlight: Chiayi City International Art Doc Film Festival

By Noah Buchan / staff reporter

The Chiayi City International Art Doc Film Festival (嘉義國際藝術紀錄影展) brings together local and international art documentaries. A total of 49 films will be shown, of which 10 are world premieres, 16 will be shown for the first time in Asia and 14 in Taiwan.

The festival, which begins tomorrow and runs every weekend until April 2, will also feature lectures by directors from the Czech Republic, Thailand, China and Hong Kong, as well as an art forum on documentary film.

There are four themes for this year’s festival, including Precious Words of Hers, which addresses women’s issues and offers in depth discussions on the topic of female culture; Hard Pursuit includes documentaries that manifest struggles that either documentarians or their subjects undergo to pursue their goals; Timeless Souls pays tribute to exceptional subjects and Past at Present presents the past in a deeply meaningful manner while also displaying diversity.

Screenings are free, but audiences are advised to line up 30 minutes before each screening. The festival’s excellent Web site in English and Chinese has sections explaining each of the films. It can be found at: www.chiayifestival.com.

■ Chiayi Municipal Museum (嘉義市立博物館), 275-1, Jhongsiao Rd, Chiayi City (嘉義市忠孝路275-1號)

■ Admission is free. Every weekend from tomorrow until April 2