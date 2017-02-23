Modern takes on classics fill the stage

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Literary classics are being staged in Taipei and Taichung this weekend and next, with shows that will appeal to what are likely mutually exclusive fan bases: Beijing opera purists, Robert Wilson affecianados and those who cannot get enough of French rock musical extravaganzas.

One of the hottest tickets in the nation have been those for the two performances of the Berliner Ensemble at the National Taichung Theater on March 3 and March 4, where the famed troupe will be performing Wilson’s musical version of Erich Kastner’s adaptation of Peter Pan, James Barrie’s tale of the boy who does not want to grow up.

However, Wilson’s show, which premiered almost four years ago at the ensemble’s home theater, is decidedly not a tale for children. The theater cautions that is not recommended for children younger than seven.

Wilson’s Peter Pan is a darkly comic, sometimes scary tale for adults, that explores both the dark and light sides of Peter’s character — and Tinkerbell is portrayed by man in a tutu with a 1920’s style blond wig.

As with all Wilson productions, the visuals are the main attraction.

The music was composed by the Brooklyn-and-Paris-based “freak folk” duo CocoRosie and will be performed by eight musicians.

The show will be performed in German and English with Chinese surtitles and the performance runs two-and-a-half hours, with a 20-minute intermission.

For those who want to stay closer to home that weekend, the 27-year-old Taipei Li-yuan Peking Opera Theater (台北新劇團) is staging the Peking Opera Showcase for Young Artists (台北新劇團青年匯演) at the Taipei Eye, the small theater on the third floor of the Taiwan Cement building.

The weekend showcase features a host of up and coming performers and excerpts from two classic works of the “Shanghai Beijing opera” genre.

Hong Bi Yuan (宏碧緣) will be performed on March 3 and March 4, while the tale of a famous woman general, Mu Quei Ying (穆桂英), will be performed on March 5.

Hong Bi Yuan, which premiered in 1915, is a rare example of the Shanghai style, which brought more lively physicality to the traditional art, while Mu Quei Ying, which tells the tale of a woman who leads her army to battle shortly after giving birth, requires superb martial arts skills by both the lead and her opponents.

More information about the shows and performers can be found on the troupe’s Web site, in Chinese only (liyuan.koo.org.tw/2017YF/index.html).

Taipei audiences just cannot seem to get enough of the hunchback of Notre Dame. The rock musical version of Victor Hugo’s story, Notre-Dame de Paris, or as one of the producers Nicolas Taler likes to say, a “musical spectacular,” has played here several times since 2005, both in French and English versions.

The French-Canadian show, with a score composed by Riccardo Cocciante and a story by playwright Luc Plamondon, debuted on Sept. 16, 1998 in Paris and since then has become one of the most internationally traveled productions, even setting a Guiness World Record for the most successful first year of any musical.

One of the reasons it travels so well is that there is no dialogue. The story is told completely in song, some of which (Belle and Le temps des Cathedrales) have become almost classic ballads. The emotional power comes largely from the score, since most critics appear to agree that the lyrics are pretty trite.