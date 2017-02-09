Be my valentine

By Jerome Keating / Contributing reporter

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the LAB Space is putting on a one-time performance of A. R. Gurney’s Love Letters tomorrow evening.

The story follows two close friends, Andrew Makepeace III and Melissa Gardner, through their correspondence from awkward childhood birthday card notes, to summer camp postcards, on to letters from boarding school, college and afterwards as he talks more of things and she of feelings. Fate pulls them apart. He goes off to war; both marry other people but despite the distance, they maintain their written correspondence — that is, until tragedy hits.

This is a show to take that significant other to or the one that you intend to be such. It’s a play to not only enjoy but also to discuss long afterwards.

The challenge for the actors is to respond with a full range of emotions to each received epistle, especially when such letters cross in the mail.

Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Lara Veronin (梁心頤) and Paul Whiteley, who recently played the phantom in the international tour of the Phantom of the Opera star. After the performance, Veronin and Whiteley will entertain the audience with cabaret songs. Admission tickets include a table for two, some bubbly and chocolate.