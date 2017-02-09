Home / Features
Thu, Feb 09, 2017 - Page 14　

Be my valentine

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early this year with a heart-wrenching performance of love and loss at The LAB Space

By Jerome Keating  /  Contributing reporter

Lara Veronin stars as Melissa Gardner in Love Letters.

Photo courtesy of The LAB Space

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the LAB Space is putting on a one-time performance of A. R. Gurney’s Love Letters tomorrow evening.

The story follows two close friends, Andrew Makepeace III and Melissa Gardner, through their correspondence from awkward childhood birthday card notes, to summer camp postcards, on to letters from boarding school, college and afterwards as he talks more of things and she of feelings. Fate pulls them apart. He goes off to war; both marry other people but despite the distance, they maintain their written correspondence — that is, until tragedy hits.

This is a show to take that significant other to or the one that you intend to be such. It’s a play to not only enjoy but also to discuss long afterwards.

The challenge for the actors is to respond with a full range of emotions to each received epistle, especially when such letters cross in the mail.

Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Lara Veronin (梁心頤) and Paul Whiteley, who recently played the phantom in the international tour of the Phantom of the Opera star. After the performance, Veronin and Whiteley will entertain the audience with cabaret songs. Admission tickets include a table for two, some bubbly and chocolate.

Theater notes

What: Love Letters

Where: The LAB Space (實演場), 3F, 9, Beitou Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市北投路一段9號3樓)

When: Tomorrow at 8 pm

Admission: NT$3,000 for two tickets, available through www.accupass.com and at the door

On the net: www.thelabtw.com/go/loveletters


