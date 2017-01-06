Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Classical

South Korean pianist and winner of the 2015 XVII International Chopin Piano Competition Cho Seong-jin will perform at Taipei’s National Concert Hall tonight and the National Taichung Theater tomorrow. The program includes Alban Berg’s Sonata in b minor, Op. 1, Franz Schubert’s Sonata No. 19 in c minor, D958 and 24 Preludes, Op. 28 by Frederic Chopin.

■ National Theater, Taipei City and National Taichung Theater, Taichung City

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$800 to NT$3,600, available through NTCH ticketing

Tickets are quickly selling out for Titan — Formosa Cancer Foundation, a concert at Taipei’s National Concert Hall that will feature the Taipei Civic Symphony Orchestra conducted by Lin Tien-chi (林天吉). The program includes Richard Wagner’s Overture Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg, Camille Saint-Saens’ Violin Concerto no. 3 op. 61 3 and Symphony no. 1 Titan by Gustav Mahler.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$300 and NT$500 (NT$800 and NT$1,200 tickets sold out); available through NTCH ticketing

Taiwan Soloists 2017 New Year’s Concert will be performed by Taiwan Soloists Symphony Orchestra (台灣獨奏家交響樂團) under the baton of Hsiao Pang-hsing (蕭邦享) on Monday at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. Russian pianists Evgeny Brakhman and Natalia Grines will also perform in a program that includes Francis Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra in D minor, Alexander Tsfasman’s Snowflakes Suite for piano and orchestra, and Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade Op.35.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Monday at 7:30pm. Tickets are NT$300 to NT$1,200, available through NTCH ticketing

Contemporary

Psychedelic/folk combo Doodle, sound artist Ruby Fatale (鹿比— 吠陀) and melodic punk outfit One Step (一步) will perform tomorrow at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. The party continues on Sunday with indie folk and rock band The Chairs (椅子), electronic/new wave band Jade Eyes (孔雀眼), psychedelic dream pop rockers U.TA (屋塔) and electronic folk ensemble The Other (他者).

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 7pm

■ Admission is NT$250. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Singaporean pop singer Kenny Chiu (邱鋒澤) will perform tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. German neo-classical metal musical group Haggard, a group that combines classical music with death metal, will take the stage tomorrow. Japanese alt rock/J-rock band All Off will play on Sunday. It’s a night of techno and house tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, with Toska, Andy Chiu and Masato, among others taking the stage. Ambient and techno are on the menu tomorrow with UVB, Andy Chiu, Meuko Meuko and Touche on the decks.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows are tonight and tomorrow at 8:30pm and Sunday at 7:30pm; Korner shows begin at 11:55pm

■ Tickets for The Wall shows are NT$400 tonight, NT$2,500 tomorrow and NT$1,500 on Sunday; Korner shows are NT$200 tonight and NT$500 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw

Pop rocker Kris Kuan (管罄) headlines the bill tonight at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei.