Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

CLASSICAL

The 60-voice, all male, Harvard Glee Club will perform on Monday at Taipei’s National Concert Hall. The program covers everything from classical and romantic music, including Franz Schubert’s Gott ist mein Hirt, Psalm 23 and Felix Mendelssohn’s Beati mortui, to contemporary works such as Jerome Kern’s All the Things You Are, Franz Biebl’s Ave Maria (Angelus Domini, 1964) arranged by Bruce Tammen, as well as folksongs and spirituals.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tickets are NT$800 to NT$3,000, available through NTCH ticketing

CONTEMPORARY

Pop musician Ko Chih-tang (柯智棠) performs tomorrow at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Pop rockers Champion (強辯樂團) play on Sunday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts tomorrow at 10pm and Sunday at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$1,000 tomorrow and NT$800 on Sunday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Trip-hop/dream pop act Kingdom of Rain (雨國) will perform tonight at the The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. They will be joined by Shen An (沈安) and rockers Cui Ruo Shao Nu Zu (脆弱少女組). It is a night of techno and house tonight at Korner, which is located inside The Wall, with diskonnected, Geometer, Toska, Psychiatrist and Argand Plane on the bill. Tomorrow, both The Wall and Korner will hold a New Year’s eve bash with music, art installations and a fortune teller. Musical acts include electronic trio Forest (森林), Meuko! Meuko!, Zephec and Sonia Calico, among a host of others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight at 7:30pm and tomorrow at 8pm; tonight’s Korner show begins at 11:50

■ The Wall tickets cost NT$400 tonight and NT$500 tomorrow; Korner tickets cost NT$200 tonight, available online through thewall.tw

Indie act 1976 will perform tomorrow at APA Mini (小地方展演空間) as part of its New Year’s eve bash. Hard-rock outfit Mr Loud Who Chance (三十萬年老虎鉗) is also on the bill. Psychedelic rock group The Gigantic Roar (巨大的轟鳴) and The Fur perform on Monday.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start at 8pm tomorrow and 8:30pm on Monday

■ Admission is NT$500 tomorrow and NT$700 on Monday, available through www.indievox.com

Indie rock club Revolver will hold two parties tonight. The first, Warm Up Your Crazy Holiday, begins at 9pm and features funk rock and pop rock with Airy (小女伶) and Elisa. The second party begins at midnight with Li Chung, Edgar Wang and Ben Neumann performing house and dance. For its New Year’s eve bash tomorrow, Sucks City’s Chicken Party, punk rock, indie pop and alternative rock are on the menu with The Floating Boat (浮舟), B.B Bomb, Be Bop Kids, Wuwu Shen (五五身樂團) and a host of other performers.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 9pm and midnight and tomorrow at 7:30pm

■Admission is NT$350 tonight at 9pm and NT$150 at midnight and NT$400 tomorrow

It’s a night of rock ‘n’ roll tomorrow at Pipe Live Music, a major venue in Taipei for indie music and parties, with David Jam, Major Bro’s and Return Vintage on the bill.