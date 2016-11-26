Exhibition without consent

NY TIMES NEWS SERVICE, BEIJING

One of China’s top art academies is facing criticism for moving ahead with a major exhibition of work by Anselm Kiefer, even after the blue-chip German artist expressly disavowed the show, which he said was organized without his consent.

In a statement issued last week, Kiefer called for the cancellation of the exhibition, “Anselm Kiefer in China,” which was co-organized by the Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum in Beijing and the Bell Art Center in Hamburg, Germany.

“Throughout my career I have been heavily involved in all my major international exhibitions, and it is a matter of deep regret and frustration that the organizers of my first show in China have seen fit to exclude me from the process,” Kiefer said in the statement.

The artist, who did not respond to requests for an interview, is in London to oversee the installation of his latest show, which opened Wednesday at White Cube Bermondsey.

Despite Kiefer’s plea, “Anselm Kiefer in China” opened last Saturday as originally planned and is scheduled to run until Jan. 8. The show, which contains about 85 works, is being billed as Kiefer’s first-ever exhibition in China.

In a statement released before the opening, the Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum emphasized that because all of the owners gave permission to loan the works, the exhibition presented no problems on legal grounds. Organizers have said that most of the works are drawn from the collection of one unnamed individual.

But some experts say the issue is an ethical one. For major survey shows of living artists, many museums will typically go out of their way to obtain the consent of the artist.

“It’s not only about respecting the artist, it’s about respecting the audience,” said Pi Li (皮力), a senior curator at M+, the planned museum for visual culture in Hong Kong. “It’s very difficult to imagine how you can select the best works of an artist from a huge oeuvre and present them in a limited museum space without the involvement of the artist.”

In its statement, the museum blamed the show’s German co-organizers for misrepresenting Kiefer’s involvement in the show.

“It was not until after the agreement with the German partners had been signed that we learned that Mr. Kiefer actually had not signed off on the show,” the statement said.

Wang Huangsheng (王璜生), the director of the Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum, said that his museum had been hoping to do a Kiefer show for many years but that funding was a problem. So when Bell Art Center approached the museum team this year and offered to cover most of the costs, he said, the museum was eager to sign on.

“We invested very little money in the exhibition,” Wang said in a telephone interview. “We mostly just provided the venue.”

He added: “We have learned a lesson from this. In the future, we will be extremely careful when working with such companies.”

On its Web site, Bell Art Center describes itself as offering a “series of services such as research, teaching and preparation and display of artwork.” Beate Reifenscheid, the German co-curator of the exhibition and the director of the Ludwig Museum in Koblenz, Germany, is listed as the center’s “main curator and main art adviser.”

In a telephone interview, Reifenscheid disputed Kiefer’s statement, insisting that multiple attempts had been made to reach out to him through one of his friends and several dealers of his work.