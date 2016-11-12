Searching for Lady Kung Fu

By Alex Vadukul / NY TIMES NEWS SERVICE, NEW YORK

At the reception for an Asian film festival at Lincoln Center six years ago, excitement rippled through the crowd: Was it her? Lady Kung Fu? Was that Lady Whirlwind?

Rumors long circulated that she had left movie stardom in Hong Kong for domestic life in New York City, but no one had heard much else about Angela Mao (茅復靜), possibly the most famous martial arts actress of her time, in more than 30 years.

Surprised fans were now greeted by a small 60-year-old woman wearing a floral silk dress. Her son helped her manage the crowd. One fan, Ric Meyers, approached her for a photo. Like others, he was curious to know what she had been up to. He got his answer.

“She told me and my friends she was running restaurants in Queens,” Meyers said. “I told them, ‘We all have to go.’ But we all just got too busy and never went.”

“She gave off the impression,” he added, “that she was a very private person.”

RESTAURATEUR

On a warm afternoon in September, Mao, now 66, sat in one of those restaurants, keeping an eye on lunch service as she rubbed her baby granddaughter’s belly.

The restaurant, Nan Bei Ho, sits on a quiet street in Bayside, a suburban Queens neighborhood beyond the reaches of the subway system and not far from the Long Island border. It is the oldest of three restaurants she runs with her husband and son, all of them in Queens. It serves Taiwanese food and is popular on weekends but is otherwise nondescript.

Martial arts fans have sought the address of this restaurant for some time — they wanted to know what happened to Angela Mao, the Queen of Kung Fu, who fought and flew through dozens of films in the 1970s but vanished within a decade.

A woman with a hearty laugh, Mao sometimes expressed confusion that people still had any interest in her.

Over the course of three hours at the restaurant, she spoke in Mandarin, with her son and his wife translating into English. Mao, who usually declines interviews, reflected on her past without sentimentality.

“How famous was I?” she said. “When I was a somebody, Jackie Chan (成龍) was a nobody.”

Mao’s career was brief but bright, taking place in Hong Kong and Taiwan and including roles in more than 30 films over a decade. Studios promoted her as a female Bruce Lee (李小龍). When she appeared as Lee’s doomed sister in the 1973 martial arts classic Enter the Dragon, her place in the kung fu canon was secured. Quentin Tarantino has cited her as an influence, and a violent fight scene in his 2003 film Kill Bill involving a swinging ball and chain is strikingly similar to one of Mao’s duels in Broken Oath.

She fought with ferocity and grace, mowing through armies of opponents with jaw-breaking high kicks, interrupting the carnage only to flip her pigtails to the side. She was born Mao Ching Ying in 1950 and grew up in Taiwan, the third of eight children, to a family of entertainers for the Peking Opera House. Like her siblings, she started training for the opera at a young age, taking voice lessons when she was five. She also studied martial arts, specifically hapkido, rising to the level of black belt — a prowess that later distinguished her from other action stars, who merely choreographed their fight scenes.

HONG KONG YEARS

In her 20s, she moved to Hong Kong, where a thriving film industry was based, but she was hardly romantic about it.