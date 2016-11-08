Stories about women, by women

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

As a lecturer at the Chinese Culture University in Taipei in the early ‘80s, Li Ang (李昂) received a rather disturbing package in the mail from a female reader.

“It was a pair of panties,” the 64-year-old author from Lukang (鹿港) tells the Taipei Times. “And it came with a note that said, ‘You must have slept with so many men in order to write such an immoral book like that — you should change your dirty underwear.’”

Known for her sexually-explicit novels and outspoken critique of Taiwanese patriarchy, Li Ang (real name Shih Shu-tuan, 施淑端) spoke at two panels during the 19th Singapore Writers Festival earlier this week: “Storytelling as Social Commentary” and “Love and Desire in Writing.”

“Sometimes it’s worse when the backlash comes from other women, rather than men,” Li Ang says. “I’ve been accused of not being virtuous and chaste by Taiwanese women.”

DOWN WITH THE PATRIARCHY

Feminism has been a major theme for many panels at this year’s festival, which also saw The Guardian’s theater critic Lyn Gardner speak of the need for more representation of women and minorities in British theater in “Theater Casting: Diversity or Die,” and Singaporean illustrators Anngee (Ann Gee), Teeteeheehee (Teresa Lim) and Pixin Weng discuss illustration as a mode of feminist discourse in the panel, “Illustrating the Female Body.”

This weekend, Taiwanese-American author Shawna Yang Ryan — whose novels Water Ghosts and Green Island deal with the intersection of gender and race — will be speaking at two panels and running a writing workshop about creating nonlinear narratives.

Learning how to deal with criticism and being stereotyped were both prominent topics during the panel discussions.

Li Ang has since learned to take backlash with a pinch of salt. The feminist writer, whose work received more popularity outside of Taiwan when she first started writing, acknowledges how lucky she is to have come from an open-minded, well-to-do family who supported her writing endeavors (she started at the age of 16).

Although her father supported the family with his job, it was her mother who made all the decisions, from managing the family’s finances to taking care of the children.

After graduating from university, while her female classmates saw it as their fate to find a husband, Li Ang continued to write novels.

“Patriarchy was so bad at the time,” Li Ang says, “Their fathers still wielded so much influence over their futures, down to controlling who they should or should not marry.”

She adds that becoming a writer in Taiwan was easy, but it depended on the topic of choice.

“If you were a woman writer back then, you wrote about raising children, about gardens and about how beautiful life was.”

Her novels, by contrast, touch heavily upon history and politics, alluding to the 228 Incident — the anti-government uprising in 1947 — and Taiwan’s White Terror era while exploring how such events shape and influence her female protagonists. Rather than portraying women as beacons of morality, her characters are strong-willed, in control of their own decisions and ruled by their own desires.

Coming of age in the ‘70s, Li Ang says women at the time “fought for their rights.”

“It’s not like today where women take it all for granted,” she says. “These days, women in Taiwan take selfies, go shopping and want to marry a rich guy and have an easy life.”