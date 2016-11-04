Highlight: Taipei Free Art Fair

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

The Taipei Free Art Fair is back for the third year in the row at Huashan 1914 Creative Park with booths featuring installations and interactive artworks. The premise of the three-day long event is to have a different type of art fair — one where creativity trumps commercial purposes, as well as creating a space for artists and art groups to freely express themselves.

This year’s theme is “Artasty,” so expect a lot of artwork related to food and consumption.

There will also be film screenings of Food Design and Noma, My Perfect Storm, both food-related documentaries.

■ Tonight, tomorrow and Sunday, 12pm to 7pm at Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), 1 Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/vents/619077998270845