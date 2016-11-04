Home / Features
Fri, Nov 04, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival

By Noah Buchan  /  Staff reporter

A screen grab from Gimme Danger, Jim Jarmusch’s take on US rock band the Stooges. The documentary will be screened on Nov. 16 as part of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, which opens today.

Photo courtesy of Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival

Calling all film fanaticsw and art-house moviegoers, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival (台北金馬影展) returns with a month-long program of feature, documentary, animation and short films that should appeal to a diverse tastes and sensibilities, ranging from works of cinematic greats to musicals and gay movies.

The festival kicks off today with a showing of Godspeed (一路順風) by Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏), and will close on Nov. 24 with the critically acclaimed Road to Mandalay (再見瓦城) by Burmese-Taiwanese director Midi Z (趙德胤). Lee Ang’s (李安) Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk will also be screened.

The staggering number of film categories includes Music Apocalypse (Janis: Little Girl Blue, Purple Rain, Gimme Danger, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week), Master Class (Personal Shopper, The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez), Windows on Asia (Seto & Utsumi, The Truth Beneath ) and LGBTQ (First Girl I Loved ).

There is a Tribute to Iranian director Abbas Kiorostami and eight of his films, including the Koker trilogy and his Palme d’Or-winning Taste of Cherry.

The easy-to-navigate Web site in Chinese and English, www.GoldenHorse.org.tw, includes times, venues and ticket prices.

Starting in 1980 as a non-competitive showcase, TGHFF aims at introducing prominent cinema from around the world, in order to promote cinema as an art form and to enhance intercultural understanding through cinema.

■ From today until Nov. 24. Taipei Shin Kong Cineplex (新光影城), 4F, 36 Xining S Rd, Taipei City (台北市西寧南路36號4F), LUX Cinema (樂聲影城), 85, Wuchang St Sec 2 Taipei City (武昌街二段85號) and in89 Digital Cinemax (豪華數位影城) 89, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段89號)

■ Festival booth: 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號)

■ Tickets are NT$250 per screening and are available at the festival booth or online at tghff.tixcraft.com

This story has been viewed 168 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top