Highlight: Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Calling all film fanaticsw and art-house moviegoers, the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival (台北金馬影展) returns with a month-long program of feature, documentary, animation and short films that should appeal to a diverse tastes and sensibilities, ranging from works of cinematic greats to musicals and gay movies.

The festival kicks off today with a showing of Godspeed (一路順風) by Taiwanese director Chung Mong-hong (鍾孟宏), and will close on Nov. 24 with the critically acclaimed Road to Mandalay (再見瓦城) by Burmese-Taiwanese director Midi Z (趙德胤). Lee Ang’s (李安) Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk will also be screened.

The staggering number of film categories includes Music Apocalypse (Janis: Little Girl Blue, Purple Rain, Gimme Danger, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week), Master Class (Personal Shopper, The Beautiful Days of Aranjuez), Windows on Asia (Seto & Utsumi, The Truth Beneath ) and LGBTQ (First Girl I Loved ).

There is a Tribute to Iranian director Abbas Kiorostami and eight of his films, including the Koker trilogy and his Palme d’Or-winning Taste of Cherry.

The easy-to-navigate Web site in Chinese and English, www.GoldenHorse.org.tw, includes times, venues and ticket prices.

Starting in 1980 as a non-competitive showcase, TGHFF aims at introducing prominent cinema from around the world, in order to promote cinema as an art form and to enhance intercultural understanding through cinema.

■ From today until Nov. 24. Taipei Shin Kong Cineplex (新光影城), 4F, 36 Xining S Rd, Taipei City (台北市西寧南路36號4F), LUX Cinema (樂聲影城), 85, Wuchang St Sec 2 Taipei City (武昌街二段85號) and in89 Digital Cinemax (豪華數位影城) 89, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段89號)

■ Festival booth: 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號)

■ Tickets are NT$250 per screening and are available at the festival booth or online at tghff.tixcraft.com